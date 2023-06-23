Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 23 juin 2023

Artiste Titre Album

Girlschool C'Mon Let's Go Hit N Run (1981)

Alice Cooper I'm Alice Road, OUT 25/08

Virgin Prozak The Doubt Remains single (2022), BE

Mutoid Man Siren Song Mutants, OUT 28/07

Faith No More Epic The Real Thing (1989)

Baroness Last Word Stone, OUT 15/09

Def Leppard Rock Of Ages Pyromania (1983)

Van Halen Judgment Day For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge (1991)

Rhapsody Of Fire From Chaos To Eternity From Chaos To Eternity (2011)

King Diamond The Trees Have Eyes House Of God (2000)

Joel Hoekstra's 13 Far Too Deep Crash Of Life, NEW !

Kiss Let Me Go Rock N Roll Hotter Than Hell (1974)

Megadeth She-Wolf Cryptic Writings (1997)

Quicksand Fazer Slip (1993)

Knocked Loose Deep In The Willow Upon Loss Singles, NEW !

Judiciary Social Crusade Surface Noise (2019)

Damageplan Reborn New Found Power (2004)

In Flames Meet Your Maker Foregone (2022)

Stake The Sea Is Dying When The Candle Dies Out (2009), BE

Motorhead We Are Motorhead We Are Motorhead (2000)

Evile Reap What You Saw The Unknown, OUT 14/07

Kvelertak Skoggangr Endling, OUT 08/09

Incantation Fury's Manifesto Sect Of Vile Divinities (2020)

Phil Manca The Race Is On Layers Of Pain, NEW !