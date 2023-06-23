Passer au contenu
Classic 21 Metal

Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 23 juin 2023

Par Classic 21

Artiste

Titre

Album

Girlschool

C'Mon Let's Go

Hit N Run (1981)

Alice Cooper

I'm Alice

Road, OUT 25/08

Virgin Prozak

The Doubt Remains

single (2022), BE

Mutoid Man

Siren Song

Mutants, OUT 28/07

Faith No More

Epic

The Real Thing (1989)

Baroness

Last Word

Stone, OUT 15/09

Def Leppard

Rock Of Ages

Pyromania (1983)

Van Halen

Judgment Day

For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge (1991)

Rhapsody Of Fire

From Chaos To Eternity

From Chaos To Eternity (2011)

King Diamond

The Trees Have Eyes

House Of God (2000)

Joel Hoekstra's 13

Far Too Deep

Crash Of Life, NEW !

Kiss

Let Me Go Rock N Roll

Hotter Than Hell (1974)

Megadeth

She-Wolf

Cryptic Writings (1997)

Quicksand

Fazer

Slip (1993)

Knocked Loose

Deep In The Willow

Upon Loss Singles, NEW !

Judiciary

Social Crusade

Surface Noise (2019)

Damageplan

Reborn

New Found Power (2004)

In Flames

Meet Your Maker

Foregone (2022)

Stake

The Sea Is Dying

When The Candle Dies Out (2009), BE

Motorhead

We Are Motorhead

We Are Motorhead (2000)

Evile

Reap What You Saw

The Unknown, OUT 14/07

Kvelertak

Skoggangr

Endling, OUT 08/09

Incantation

Fury's Manifesto

Sect Of Vile Divinities (2020)

Phil Manca

The Race Is On

Layers Of Pain, NEW !

Cult Of Luna

The Great Migration

Eternal Kingdom (2008)

