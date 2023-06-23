Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 23 juin 2023

|
Artiste
|
Titre
|
Album
|
Girlschool
|
C'Mon Let's Go
|
Hit N Run (1981)
|
Alice Cooper
|
I'm Alice
|
Road, OUT 25/08
|
Virgin Prozak
|
The Doubt Remains
|
single (2022), BE
|
Mutoid Man
|
Siren Song
|
Mutants, OUT 28/07
|
Faith No More
|
Epic
|
The Real Thing (1989)
|
Baroness
|
Last Word
|
Stone, OUT 15/09
|
Def Leppard
|
Rock Of Ages
|
Pyromania (1983)
|
Van Halen
|
Judgment Day
|
For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge (1991)
|
Rhapsody Of Fire
|
From Chaos To Eternity
|
From Chaos To Eternity (2011)
|
King Diamond
|
The Trees Have Eyes
|
House Of God (2000)
|
Joel Hoekstra's 13
|
Far Too Deep
|
Crash Of Life, NEW !
|
Kiss
|
Let Me Go Rock N Roll
|
Hotter Than Hell (1974)
|
Megadeth
|
She-Wolf
|
Cryptic Writings (1997)
|
Quicksand
|
Fazer
|
Slip (1993)
|
Knocked Loose
|
Deep In The Willow
|
Upon Loss Singles, NEW !
|
Judiciary
|
Social Crusade
|
Surface Noise (2019)
|
Damageplan
|
Reborn
|
New Found Power (2004)
|
In Flames
|
Meet Your Maker
|
Foregone (2022)
|
Stake
|
The Sea Is Dying
|
When The Candle Dies Out (2009), BE
|
Motorhead
|
We Are Motorhead
|
We Are Motorhead (2000)
|
Evile
|
Reap What You Saw
|
The Unknown, OUT 14/07
|
Kvelertak
|
Skoggangr
|
Endling, OUT 08/09
|
Incantation
|
Fury's Manifesto
|
Sect Of Vile Divinities (2020)
|
Phil Manca
|
The Race Is On
|
Layers Of Pain, NEW !
|
Cult Of Luna
|
The Great Migration
|
Eternal Kingdom (2008)