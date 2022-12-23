|
Artiste
|
Titre
|
Album
|
Ozzy Osbourne
|
Patient Number 9
|
Patient Number 9 (2022)
|
DIO
|
We Rock
|
The Last In Line (1984)
|
Ghost
|
Call Me Little Sunshine
|
Impera (2022)
|
Kiss
|
Psycho Circus
|
Psycho Circus (1998)
|
Rob Zombie
|
Dragula
|
Hellbilly Deluxe (1998)
|
The Winery Dogs
|
Xanadu
|
III, OUT 02/2023
|
Alter Bridge
|
Sin After Sin
|
Pawns & Kings (2022)
|
Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators
|
The River Is Rising
|
IV (2022)
|
Deftones
|
Genesis
|
Ohms (2020)
|
My Diligence
|
On The Wire
|
The Matter, Form and Power (2022), BE
|
Judas Priest
|
Victim Of Changes
|
Sad Wings Of Destiny (1976)
|
Megadeth
|
We'll Be Back
|
The Sick, The Dying…And The Dead! (2022)
|
Blind Guardian
|
Blood Of The Elves
|
The God Machine (2022)
|
Twisted Sister
|
Come Out And Play
|
Come Out And Play (1985)
|
Koolangata
|
Blackout
|
Single, NEW ! BE
|
Cobra The Impaler
|
Tempest Rising
|
Colossal Gods (2022), BE
|
Blood Red Throne
|
The Light, The Hate
|
Souls Of Damnation (2009)
|
Psychonaut
|
The Fall Of Consciousness
|
Unfold The God Man (2018), BE
|
Russian Circles
|
Conduit
|
Gnosis (2022)
|
Lorna Shore
|
Cursed To Die
|
Pain Remains (2022)
|
Zeal & Ardor
|
Run
|
Zeal & Ardor (2022)
|
FEAR
|
Fuck Christmas
|
The Record (1982)
Publicité
Classic 21 Metal
Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 23 décembre 2022
- PARTAGER