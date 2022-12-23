Passer au contenu
Classic 21 Metal

Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 23 décembre 2022

il y a 1 heureTemps de lecture1 min
Par Classic 21

Artiste

Titre

Album

Ozzy Osbourne

Patient Number 9

Patient Number 9 (2022)

DIO

We Rock

The Last In Line (1984)

Ghost

Call Me Little Sunshine

Impera (2022)

Kiss

Psycho Circus

Psycho Circus (1998)

Rob Zombie

Dragula

Hellbilly Deluxe (1998)

The Winery Dogs

Xanadu

III, OUT 02/2023

Alter Bridge

Sin After Sin

Pawns & Kings (2022)

Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators

The River Is Rising

IV (2022)

Deftones

Genesis

Ohms (2020)

My Diligence

On The Wire

The Matter, Form and Power (2022), BE

Judas Priest

Victim Of Changes

Sad Wings Of Destiny (1976)

Megadeth

We'll Be Back

The Sick, The Dying…And The Dead! (2022)

Blind Guardian

Blood Of The Elves

The God Machine (2022)

Twisted Sister

Come Out And Play

Come Out And Play (1985)

Koolangata

Blackout

Single, NEW ! BE

Cobra The Impaler

Tempest Rising

Colossal Gods (2022), BE

Blood Red Throne

The Light, The Hate

Souls Of Damnation (2009)

Psychonaut

The Fall Of Consciousness

Unfold The God Man (2018), BE

Russian Circles

Conduit

Gnosis (2022)

Lorna Shore

Cursed To Die

Pain Remains (2022)

Zeal & Ardor

Run

Zeal & Ardor (2022)

FEAR

Fuck Christmas

The Record (1982)

