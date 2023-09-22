Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 22 septembre 2023

Under The Blade (1982)

What You Don't Know Sure Can Hurt You

The Gates Beyond Mortality,OUT 27/10

The Gates Beyond Mortality

The Serenity Of Suffering (2016)

This Heathen Land, OUT 03/11

Bury Me In Smoke

Heaven Comes Down, OUT 27/10

Reign Of The Reaper, OUT 27/10

[EP] God Made Me An Animal (2023)

No More Color (1989)

Die By My Hand

Predatory Void

Endless Return To The Kingdom Of Sleep