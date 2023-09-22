Passer au contenu

Classic 21 Metal

Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 22 septembre 2023

Par Classic 21

Artiste

Titre

Album

Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators

World On Fire

World On Fire (2014)

The Dead Daisies

Bustle And Flow

Holy Ground (2021)

Twisted Sister

What You Don't Know Sure Can Hurt You

Under The Blade (1982)

Eternal Evil

The Gates Beyond Mortality

The Gates Beyond Mortality,OUT 27/10

The Devin Townsend Project

Kingdom

Epicloud (2012)

Korn

Rotting In Vain

The Serenity Of Suffering (2016)

Green Lung

Mountain Throne

This Heathen Land, OUT 03/11

Down

Bury Me In Smoke

NOLA (1995)

Dokken

Gypsy

Heaven Comes Down, OUT 27/10

Klone

Night And Day

Meanwhile (2023)

Wytch Hazel

Angel Of Light

IV : Sacrament (2023)

Megadeth

Peace Sells

Peace Sells…But Who's Buying? (1986)

Rage

Soundchaser

Soundchaser (2003)

Sorcerer

Morning Star

Reign Of The Reaper, OUT 27/10

My Dying Bride

Feel The Mysery

Feel The Mysery (2015)

The Dillinger Escape Plan

Symptom Of Terminal Illness

Dissociation (2016)

Better Lovers

30 Under 13

[EP] God Made Me An Animal (2023)

Coroner

Die By My Hand

No More Color (1989)

Cirith Ungol

Velocity (S.E.P.)

Dark Parade, OUT 20/10

Predatory Void

Endless Return To The Kingdom Of Sleep

Seven Keys To The Discomfort Of Being (2023), BE

Neverlight Horizon

Bellem

[EP] Walxaz, OUT SOON, BE

Necrot

The Blade

Blood Offerings (2017)

