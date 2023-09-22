Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 22 septembre 2023

|
Artiste
|
Titre
|
Album
|
Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators
|
World On Fire
|
World On Fire (2014)
|
The Dead Daisies
|
Bustle And Flow
|
Holy Ground (2021)
|
Twisted Sister
|
What You Don't Know Sure Can Hurt You
|
Under The Blade (1982)
|
Eternal Evil
|
The Gates Beyond Mortality
|
The Gates Beyond Mortality,OUT 27/10
|
The Devin Townsend Project
|
Kingdom
|
Epicloud (2012)
|
Korn
|
Rotting In Vain
|
The Serenity Of Suffering (2016)
|
Green Lung
|
Mountain Throne
|
This Heathen Land, OUT 03/11
|
Down
|
Bury Me In Smoke
|
NOLA (1995)
|
Dokken
|
Gypsy
|
Heaven Comes Down, OUT 27/10
|
Klone
|
Night And Day
|
Meanwhile (2023)
|
Wytch Hazel
|
Angel Of Light
|
IV : Sacrament (2023)
|
Megadeth
|
Peace Sells
|
Peace Sells…But Who's Buying? (1986)
|
Rage
|
Soundchaser
|
Soundchaser (2003)
|
Sorcerer
|
Morning Star
|
Reign Of The Reaper, OUT 27/10
|
My Dying Bride
|
Feel The Mysery
|
Feel The Mysery (2015)
|
The Dillinger Escape Plan
|
Symptom Of Terminal Illness
|
Dissociation (2016)
|
Better Lovers
|
30 Under 13
|
[EP] God Made Me An Animal (2023)
|
Coroner
|
Die By My Hand
|
No More Color (1989)
|
Cirith Ungol
|
Velocity (S.E.P.)
|
Dark Parade, OUT 20/10
|
Predatory Void
|
Endless Return To The Kingdom Of Sleep
|
Seven Keys To The Discomfort Of Being (2023), BE
|
Neverlight Horizon
|
Bellem
|
[EP] Walxaz, OUT SOON, BE
|
Necrot
|
The Blade
|
Blood Offerings (2017)