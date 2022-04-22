|Artiste
|Titre
|Album
|Iron Maiden
|Fear Of The Dark (live)
|Death On The Road (2005)
|Rammstein
|Zick Zack
|Zeit, OUT 29/04
|Alter Bridge
|Cry Of Achilles
|Fortress (2013)
|Mötley Crüe
|Looks that Kills
|Shout At The Devil (1983)
|Def Leppard
|Kick
|Diamond Star Halos, OUT 27/05
|Thundermother
|Watch Out !
|Black And Gold, OUT 23/09
|System Of A Down
|B.Y.O.B
|Mezmerize (2005)
|Biohazard
|Lack There Of
|State Of The World Address (1994)
|Deftones
|Ohms
|Ohms (2020)
|My Diligence
|On The Wire
|The Matter, The Form and Power, OUT 03/06, BE
|Tool
|Chocolate Chip Trip + Legion Inoculant
|Fear Inoculum (2019)
|Megadeth
|Rattlehead
|Killing Is My Business.. And Business Is Good! (1985)
|Kreator
|Strongest OF The Strong
|Hate Über Alles, OUT 10/06
|Crisix
|The Many Licit Paths
|Full HD, NEW !
|Cancer Bats
|Lonely Bong
|Psychic Jailbreak, NEW !
|Uncle Acid And The Deadbeats
|I'll Cut You Down
|Bloodlust (2011)
|R.I.P
|Unmarked Grave
|Street Reaper (2017)
|The Devil's Blood
|Christ Or Cocaine
|The Thousandfold Epicentre (2009)
|Watain
|We Remain (ft. Farida Lemouchi)
|The Agony and Ecstasy Of Watain, OUT 29/04
|Machine Head
|Choke On The Ashes Of Your Hate
|Of Kingdom And Crown, OUT 26/08
|Hypocrisy
|Roswell 47
|Abducted (1996)
|Meander
|Restless Glow
|EP à venir, BE
|Devil Master
|The Vigour Of Evil
|Ecstasies Of Never Ending Night Coming, OUT 29/04
|Accept
|Restless And Wild
|Resless And wild (1982)
Classic 21 Metal
Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 22 avril 2022
