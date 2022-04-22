RTBFPasser au contenu

Classic 21 Metal

Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 22 avril 2022

il y a 1 heure1 min
Par Classic 21
Artiste Titre Album
Iron Maiden Fear Of The Dark (live) Death On The Road (2005)
Rammstein Zick Zack Zeit, OUT 29/04
Alter Bridge Cry Of Achilles Fortress (2013)
Mötley Crüe Looks that Kills Shout At The Devil (1983)
Def Leppard Kick Diamond Star Halos, OUT 27/05
Thundermother Watch Out !  Black And Gold, OUT 23/09
System Of A Down B.Y.O.B Mezmerize (2005)
Biohazard Lack There Of State Of The World Address (1994)
Deftones Ohms Ohms (2020)
My Diligence On The Wire The Matter, The Form and Power, OUT 03/06, BE
Tool Chocolate Chip Trip + Legion Inoculant Fear Inoculum (2019)
Megadeth Rattlehead Killing Is My Business.. And Business Is Good! (1985)
Kreator Strongest OF The Strong Hate Über Alles, OUT 10/06
Crisix The Many Licit Paths Full HD, NEW !
Cancer Bats Lonely Bong Psychic Jailbreak, NEW !
Uncle Acid And The Deadbeats I'll Cut You Down Bloodlust (2011)
R.I.P Unmarked Grave Street Reaper (2017)
The Devil's Blood Christ Or Cocaine The Thousandfold Epicentre (2009)
Watain We Remain (ft. Farida Lemouchi) The Agony and Ecstasy Of Watain, OUT 29/04
Machine Head Choke On The Ashes Of Your Hate Of Kingdom And Crown, OUT 26/08
Hypocrisy Roswell 47 Abducted (1996)
Meander Restless Glow EP à venir, BE
Devil Master The Vigour Of Evil Ecstasies Of Never Ending Night Coming, OUT 29/04
Accept Restless And Wild Resless And wild (1982)

