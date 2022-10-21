Passer au contenu
Classic 21 Metal

Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 21 octobre 2022

il y a 28 minutes
Par Classic 21
Artiste Titre Album
Ghost Ritual Opus Eponymous (2010)
Skid Row Not Dead Yet The Gang's All Here, NEW !
Tygers Of Pan Tang Gangland Spellbound (1981)
Mötley Crüe Dr. Feelgood Dr. Feelgood (1989)
Anthrax Madhouse Spreading the Disease (1985)
Baroness March To The Sea Yellow & Green (2012)
Cellar Twins Achlys single, NEW !, BE
Shinedow No Sleep Tonight Planet Zero (2022)
Alter Bridge Dead Among The Living Pawns & Kings, NEW !
Savatage Edge Of Thorns Edge Of Thorns (1993)
Airbourne Stand Up For Rock N Roll Runnin' Wild (2007)
Rhythm Of Fear Alien Synthesis Fatal Horizons, NEW !
Vixen Edge Of A Broken Heart Vixen (1988)
Slayer Seasons In The Abyss Seasons In The Abyss (1990)
Jinjer Pisces King Of Everything (2016)
Opeth The Moor Still Life (1999)
Komah Bullets Replaced Words Flashing Nightmare (2015), BE
Tankard Beerbarians Pavlov's Dawgs, NEW !
Municipal Waste Barreled Rage Electrified Brain (2022)
Astrodeath Ceremonial Blood Single, NEW !
Carcass No Love Lost Heartwork (1993)
Deadbody Joy Of Torture The Requiem, OUT 28/10
Final Light (Perturbator & Johannes Persson) Final Light Final Light, NEW !

