|Artiste
|Titre
|Album
|Ghost
|Ritual
|Opus Eponymous (2010)
|Skid Row
|Not Dead Yet
|The Gang's All Here, NEW !
|Tygers Of Pan Tang
|Gangland
|Spellbound (1981)
|Mötley Crüe
|Dr. Feelgood
|Dr. Feelgood (1989)
|Anthrax
|Madhouse
|Spreading the Disease (1985)
|Baroness
|March To The Sea
|Yellow & Green (2012)
|Cellar Twins
|Achlys
|single, NEW !, BE
|Shinedow
|No Sleep Tonight
|Planet Zero (2022)
|Alter Bridge
|Dead Among The Living
|Pawns & Kings, NEW !
|Savatage
|Edge Of Thorns
|Edge Of Thorns (1993)
|Airbourne
|Stand Up For Rock N Roll
|Runnin' Wild (2007)
|Rhythm Of Fear
|Alien Synthesis
|Fatal Horizons, NEW !
|Vixen
|Edge Of A Broken Heart
|Vixen (1988)
|Slayer
|Seasons In The Abyss
|Seasons In The Abyss (1990)
|Jinjer
|Pisces
|King Of Everything (2016)
|Opeth
|The Moor
|Still Life (1999)
|Komah
|Bullets Replaced Words
|Flashing Nightmare (2015), BE
|Tankard
|Beerbarians
|Pavlov's Dawgs, NEW !
|Municipal Waste
|Barreled Rage
|Electrified Brain (2022)
|Astrodeath
|Ceremonial Blood
|Single, NEW !
|Carcass
|No Love Lost
|Heartwork (1993)
|Deadbody
|Joy Of Torture
|The Requiem, OUT 28/10
|Final Light (Perturbator & Johannes Persson)
|Final Light
|Final Light, NEW !
Classic 21 Metal
Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 21 octobre 2022
