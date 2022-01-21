RTBFPasser au contenu

Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 21 janvier 2022

il y a 6 heures1 min
Par Classic 21
Retrouvez ici la playlist de Classic 21 Metal pour l'émission du 21 janvier :

Artiste Titre Album
Mötley Crüe Wild Side Girls, Girls, Girls (1987)
He Is Legend Boogiewoman White Bat (2019)
Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators Call Off The Dogs IV, OUT 11/02
Angra Perfect Symmetry Secret Garden (2015)
Megadeth Head Crusher Endgame (2009)
White Lion Let's Get Crazy Big Game (1989)
Clutch Noble Savage Psychic Warfare (2015)
Every Time I Die Map Change Low Teens (2016)
Beartooth Bad Listener Disease (2018)
Kiss Detroit Rock City Destroyer (1976)
Queensrÿche Queen Of the Reich [EP] Queensrÿche (1983)
Kyuss Green Machine Blues For The Red Sun (1992)
Mastodon Oblivion Crack The Skye (2009)
Dio The Last In Line (live) Inferno : Last In Live (1998)
Cathedral Hopkins (The Witchfinder General) The Carnival Bizarre (1995)
Witchcraft Malstroem Nucleus (2016)
Slayer Raining Blood Reign In Blood (1986)
Evil Invaders In Deepest Black Shattering Reflection, OUT 01/04, BE!
Inhuman Nature Under The Boot single, NEW !
Anvil Jackhammer Metal On Metal (1982)
Witchfinder General Witchfinder General Death Penalty (1982)
Death Together As One Human (1991)
Schizophrenia Inside The Walls Of Madness Recollections Of The Insane, OUT 17/02, BE!
Nite Acheron Voices Of The Kronian Moon, OUT 25/03
Abbath Dream Cull Dread Reaver, OUT 25/03

