Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 21 janvier 2022

Retrouvez ici la playlist de Classic 21 Metal pour l'émission du 21 janvier :
|Artiste
|Titre
|Album
|Mötley Crüe
|Wild Side
|Girls, Girls, Girls (1987)
|He Is Legend
|Boogiewoman
|White Bat (2019)
|Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators
|Call Off The Dogs
|IV, OUT 11/02
|Angra
|Perfect Symmetry
|Secret Garden (2015)
|Megadeth
|Head Crusher
|Endgame (2009)
|White Lion
|Let's Get Crazy
|Big Game (1989)
|Clutch
|Noble Savage
|Psychic Warfare (2015)
|Every Time I Die
|Map Change
|Low Teens (2016)
|Beartooth
|Bad Listener
|Disease (2018)
|Kiss
|Detroit Rock City
|Destroyer (1976)
|Queensrÿche
|Queen Of the Reich
|[EP] Queensrÿche (1983)
|Kyuss
|Green Machine
|Blues For The Red Sun (1992)
|Mastodon
|Oblivion
|Crack The Skye (2009)
|Dio
|The Last In Line (live)
|Inferno : Last In Live (1998)
|Cathedral
|Hopkins (The Witchfinder General)
|The Carnival Bizarre (1995)
|Witchcraft
|Malstroem
|Nucleus (2016)
|Slayer
|Raining Blood
|Reign In Blood (1986)
|Evil Invaders
|In Deepest Black
|Shattering Reflection, OUT 01/04, BE!
|Inhuman Nature
|Under The Boot
|single, NEW !
|Anvil
|Jackhammer
|Metal On Metal (1982)
|Witchfinder General
|Witchfinder General
|Death Penalty (1982)
|Death
|Together As One
|Human (1991)
|Schizophrenia
|Inside The Walls Of Madness
|Recollections Of The Insane, OUT 17/02, BE!
|Nite
|Acheron
|Voices Of The Kronian Moon, OUT 25/03
|Abbath
|Dream Cull
|Dread Reaver, OUT 25/03