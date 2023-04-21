Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 21 avril 2023

Artiste Titre Album

Aerosmith Get A Grip Get A Grip (1993)

Elegant Weapons Do Or Die Horns For A Halo, OUT 26/05

Stone Sour Do Me A Favor House Of Gold & Bonesn Part. 2 (2013)

Scorpions Passion Rules The Game Savage Amusement (1988)

L.A Guns Lowlife Black Diamonds, NEW !

Korpiklaani Niemi Jylhä (2021)

Brutus War Nest (2019), BE

Kadavar Doomsday Machine Abra Kadavar (2013)

High Reeper Chrome Hammer High Reeper (2018)

WhoCares Out Of My Mind Out Of My Mind/Holy Water (2011)

Extreme #Rebel Six, OUT 09/06

Metallica Chasing Light 72 Seasons, NEW !

Annihilator Alison Hell Alice In Hell (1989)

Overkill Scorched Scorched, NEW !

Opeth Ghost Of Perdition Ghost Reveries (2005)

Sabaton 1916 (Motörhead cover) EP: Stories From The Western Front, NEW !

Danava Let The Good Times Kill Nothing But Nothing, OUT 28/04

Hippotraktor God Is In The Slumber Meridian (2021), BE

Better Lovers 30 Under 13 single, NEW !

Bathory Home Of Once Brave Hammerheart (1990)

Schizophrenia Maze Of Torment (Morbid Angel cover) EP: Chants Of The Abyss, NEW ! BE