Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 21 avril 2023

|
Artiste
|
Titre
|
Album
|
Aerosmith
|
Get A Grip
|
Get A Grip (1993)
|
Elegant Weapons
|
Do Or Die
|
Horns For A Halo, OUT 26/05
|
Stone Sour
|
Do Me A Favor
|
House Of Gold & Bonesn Part. 2 (2013)
|
Scorpions
|
Passion Rules The Game
|
Savage Amusement (1988)
|
L.A Guns
|
Lowlife
|
Black Diamonds, NEW !
|
Korpiklaani
|
Niemi
|
Jylhä (2021)
|
Brutus
|
War
|
Nest (2019), BE
|
Kadavar
|
Doomsday Machine
|
Abra Kadavar (2013)
|
High Reeper
|
Chrome Hammer
|
High Reeper (2018)
|
WhoCares
|
Out Of My Mind
|
Out Of My Mind/Holy Water (2011)
|
Extreme
|
#Rebel
|
Six, OUT 09/06
|
Metallica
|
Chasing Light
|
72 Seasons, NEW !
|
Annihilator
|
Alison Hell
|
Alice In Hell (1989)
|
Overkill
|
Scorched
|
Scorched, NEW !
|
Opeth
|
Ghost Of Perdition
|
Ghost Reveries (2005)
|
Sabaton
|
1916 (Motörhead cover)
|
EP: Stories From The Western Front, NEW !
|
Danava
|
Let The Good Times Kill
|
Nothing But Nothing, OUT 28/04
|
Hippotraktor
|
God Is In The Slumber
|
Meridian (2021), BE
|
Better Lovers
|
30 Under 13
|
single, NEW !
|
Bathory
|
Home Of Once Brave
|
Hammerheart (1990)
|
Schizophrenia
|
Maze Of Torment (Morbid Angel cover)
|
EP: Chants Of The Abyss, NEW ! BE
|
Wolvennest
|
Disappear
|
Temple (2021), BE