Passer au contenu
Rechercher
Icône représentant un article audio.

Classic 21 Metal

Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 21 avril 2023

0Par Classic 21

Artiste

Titre

Album

Aerosmith

Get A Grip

Get A Grip (1993)

Elegant Weapons

Do Or Die

Horns For A Halo, OUT 26/05

Stone Sour

Do Me A Favor

House Of Gold & Bonesn Part. 2 (2013)

Scorpions

Passion Rules The Game

Savage Amusement (1988)

L.A Guns

Lowlife

Black Diamonds, NEW !

Korpiklaani

Niemi

Jylhä (2021)

Brutus

War

Nest (2019), BE

Kadavar

Doomsday Machine

Abra Kadavar (2013)

High Reeper

Chrome Hammer

High Reeper (2018)

WhoCares

Out Of My Mind

Out Of My Mind/Holy Water (2011)

Extreme

#Rebel

Six, OUT 09/06

Metallica

Chasing Light

72 Seasons, NEW !

Annihilator

Alison Hell

Alice In Hell (1989)

Overkill

Scorched

Scorched, NEW !

Opeth

Ghost Of Perdition

Ghost Reveries (2005)

Sabaton

1916 (Motörhead cover)

EP: Stories From The Western Front, NEW !

Danava

Let The Good Times Kill

Nothing But Nothing, OUT 28/04

Hippotraktor

God Is In The Slumber

Meridian (2021), BE

Better Lovers

30 Under 13

single, NEW !

Bathory

Home Of Once Brave

Hammerheart (1990)

Schizophrenia

Maze Of Torment (Morbid Angel cover)

EP: Chants Of The Abyss, NEW ! BE

Wolvennest

Disappear

Temple (2021), BE

Inscrivez-vous aux newsletters de la RTBF

Info, sport, émissions, cinéma...Découvrez l'offre complète des newsletters de nos thématiques et restez informés de nos contenus
Je m'inscris

Articles recommandés pour vous