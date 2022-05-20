RTBFPasser au contenu

Classic 21 Metal

Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 20 mai 2022

il y a 1 heure1 min
Par Classic 21

Artiste

Titre

Album

Poison

Talk Dirty to Me

Look What The Cat Dragged In (1986)

Kadavar

Die Baby Die

Rough Times (2017)

Gnome

Wenceslas

King, NEW !, BE

Gwar

Berserker Mode

The New Dark Ages, OUT 03/06

Rainbow

A Light In The Black

Rising (1976)

Grave Digger

Knights Of the Cross

Knights Of The Cross (1998)

Existance

Wolf Attack

Wolf Attack (2021)

Megadeth

Holy Wars… The Punishment Due

Rust In Peace (1990)

The Vintage Caravan

Whispers

Monuments (2021)

Temple Of The Dog

Pushin Forward Back

Temple Of The Dog (1991)

Mastodon

Sickle And Peace

Hushed And Grim (2021)

Kyuss

Green Machine

Blues For The Red Sun (1992)

Death

Symbolic

Symbolic (1995)

Ozzy Osbourne

I Don't Want To Change The World

No More Tears (1991)

Geezer

Logan's Run

Stoned Blues Machine, NEW !

Marilyn Manson

Red Black And Blue

WE ARE CHAOS (2020)

Torche

Admission

Admission (2019)

Somnus Throne

Snake Eyes

Nemesis Later, OUT 03/06

Opeth

Under The Weeping Moon

Orchid (1995)

Lalma

Echo The Wolf

ănˈtʌmbrə, NEW !, BE

Obituary

Slowly We Rot

Slowly We Rot (1989)

