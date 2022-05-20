|
Artiste
|
Titre
|
Album
|
Poison
|
Talk Dirty to Me
|
Look What The Cat Dragged In (1986)
|
Kadavar
|
Die Baby Die
|
Rough Times (2017)
|
Gnome
|
Wenceslas
|
King, NEW !, BE
|
Gwar
|
Berserker Mode
|
The New Dark Ages, OUT 03/06
|
Rainbow
|
A Light In The Black
|
Rising (1976)
|
Grave Digger
|
Knights Of the Cross
|
Knights Of The Cross (1998)
|
Existance
|
Wolf Attack
|
Wolf Attack (2021)
|
Megadeth
|
Holy Wars… The Punishment Due
|
Rust In Peace (1990)
|
The Vintage Caravan
|
Whispers
|
Monuments (2021)
|
Temple Of The Dog
|
Pushin Forward Back
|
Temple Of The Dog (1991)
|
Mastodon
|
Sickle And Peace
|
Hushed And Grim (2021)
|
Kyuss
|
Green Machine
|
Blues For The Red Sun (1992)
|
Death
|
Symbolic
|
Symbolic (1995)
|
Ozzy Osbourne
|
I Don't Want To Change The World
|
No More Tears (1991)
|
Geezer
|
Logan's Run
|
Stoned Blues Machine, NEW !
|
Marilyn Manson
|
Red Black And Blue
|
WE ARE CHAOS (2020)
|
Torche
|
Admission
|
Admission (2019)
|
Somnus Throne
|
Snake Eyes
|
Nemesis Later, OUT 03/06
|
Opeth
|
Under The Weeping Moon
|
Orchid (1995)
|
Lalma
|
Echo The Wolf
|
ănˈtʌmbrə, NEW !, BE
|
Obituary
|
Slowly We Rot
|
Slowly We Rot (1989)
Classic 21 Metal
Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 20 mai 2022
