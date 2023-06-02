Passer au contenu
Rechercher
Icône représentant un article audio.

Classic 21 Metal

Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 2 juin 2023

Temps de lecture
Par Classic 21

Artiste

Titre

Album

Doro

Raise Your Fist In The Air

Raise Your Fist (2012)

Warlock

Hellbound

Hellbound (1985)

Elegant Weapons

Horns For A Halo

Horns For A Halo, NEW !

Disturbed

Down With The Sickness

The Sickness (2000)

Pantera

Cowboys From Hell

Cowboys From Hell (1990)

Hollywood Vampires

Who's Laughing Now

Rise (2019)

Lynx

Grey Man

Watcher Of Skies (2021)

Baroness

Morningstar

Purple (2015)

Sabaton

Ghost Division

The Art Of War (2008)

Saxon

Denim And Leather

Denim & Leather (1981)

Manowar

Blow Your Speakers

Fighting The World (1987)

Avenged Sevenfold

We Love You

Life Is But A Dream…, NEW !

Rob Zombie

Let It All Bleed Out

Educated Horses (2006)

Warhead

Therapy

single, NEW ! BE

Jasta

Assimilation Agenda (ft. Zetro Susa)

single, NEW !

The Obsessed

Brother Blue Steel

Lunar Womb (1991)

Primitive Man

Rags

Scorn (2013)

Black Sabbath

Sweet Leaf

Master Of Reality (1971)

Firstborne

Home

Home, NEW !

Madball

Smile Now Pay Later

For The Cause (2018)

Celtic Frost

Ain Elohim

Monotheist (2006)

Today Is The Day

The Descent

Sadness Will Prevail (2002)

Uriah Heep

Rainbow Demon

Demons and Wizards (1972)

Destroyer 666

Batavia's Graveyard

Never Surrender (2022)

Inscrivez-vous aux newsletters de la RTBF

Info, sport, émissions, cinéma...Découvrez l'offre complète des newsletters de nos thématiques et restez informés de nos contenus
Je m'inscris

Articles recommandés pour vous