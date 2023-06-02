Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 2 juin 2023

|
Artiste
|
Titre
|
Album
|
Doro
|
Raise Your Fist In The Air
|
Raise Your Fist (2012)
|
Warlock
|
Hellbound
|
Hellbound (1985)
|
Elegant Weapons
|
Horns For A Halo
|
Horns For A Halo, NEW !
|
Disturbed
|
Down With The Sickness
|
The Sickness (2000)
|
Pantera
|
Cowboys From Hell
|
Cowboys From Hell (1990)
|
Hollywood Vampires
|
Who's Laughing Now
|
Rise (2019)
|
Lynx
|
Grey Man
|
Watcher Of Skies (2021)
|
Baroness
|
Morningstar
|
Purple (2015)
|
Sabaton
|
Ghost Division
|
The Art Of War (2008)
|
Saxon
|
Denim And Leather
|
Denim & Leather (1981)
|
Manowar
|
Blow Your Speakers
|
Fighting The World (1987)
|
Avenged Sevenfold
|
We Love You
|
Life Is But A Dream…, NEW !
|
Rob Zombie
|
Let It All Bleed Out
|
Educated Horses (2006)
|
Warhead
|
Therapy
|
single, NEW ! BE
|
Jasta
|
Assimilation Agenda (ft. Zetro Susa)
|
single, NEW !
|
The Obsessed
|
Brother Blue Steel
|
Lunar Womb (1991)
|
Primitive Man
|
Rags
|
Scorn (2013)
|
Black Sabbath
|
Sweet Leaf
|
Master Of Reality (1971)
|
Firstborne
|
Home
|
Home, NEW !
|
Madball
|
Smile Now Pay Later
|
For The Cause (2018)
|
Celtic Frost
|
Ain Elohim
|
Monotheist (2006)
|
Today Is The Day
|
The Descent
|
Sadness Will Prevail (2002)
|
Uriah Heep
|
Rainbow Demon
|
Demons and Wizards (1972)
|
Destroyer 666
|
Batavia's Graveyard
|
Never Surrender (2022)