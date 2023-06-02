Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 2 juin 2023

Artiste Titre Album

Doro Raise Your Fist In The Air Raise Your Fist (2012)

Warlock Hellbound Hellbound (1985)

Elegant Weapons Horns For A Halo Horns For A Halo, NEW !

Disturbed Down With The Sickness The Sickness (2000)

Pantera Cowboys From Hell Cowboys From Hell (1990)

Hollywood Vampires Who's Laughing Now Rise (2019)

Lynx Grey Man Watcher Of Skies (2021)

Baroness Morningstar Purple (2015)

Sabaton Ghost Division The Art Of War (2008)

Saxon Denim And Leather Denim & Leather (1981)

Manowar Blow Your Speakers Fighting The World (1987)

Avenged Sevenfold We Love You Life Is But A Dream…, NEW !

Rob Zombie Let It All Bleed Out Educated Horses (2006)

Warhead Therapy single, NEW ! BE

Jasta Assimilation Agenda (ft. Zetro Susa) single, NEW !

The Obsessed Brother Blue Steel Lunar Womb (1991)

Primitive Man Rags Scorn (2013)

Black Sabbath Sweet Leaf Master Of Reality (1971)

Firstborne Home Home, NEW !

Madball Smile Now Pay Later For The Cause (2018)

Celtic Frost Ain Elohim Monotheist (2006)

Today Is The Day The Descent Sadness Will Prevail (2002)

Uriah Heep Rainbow Demon Demons and Wizards (1972)