|
Artiste
|
Titre
|
Album
|
Black Sabbath
|
God Is Dead
|
13 (2013)
|
Crobot
|
Mountain (ft. Frank Bello)
|
EP : Rat Child (2021)
|
Clutch
|
Slaughter Beach
|
Sunrise On Slaughter Beach (2022)
|
Green Lung
|
Graveyard Sun
|
Black Harvest (2021)
|
Metallica
|
Lux Aeterna
|
72 Seasons, OUT 04/2023
|
Motörhead
|
Born To Raise Hell
|
Bastards (1993)
|
Poison
|
I Want Action
|
Look What The Cat Dragged In (1986)
|
Mötley Crüe
|
Saints Of Los Angeles
|
Saints Of Los Angeles (2008)
|
Rammstein
|
Adieu
|
Zeit (2022)
|
Rage Against The Machine
|
Voice Of The Voiceless
|
The Battle Of Los Angeles (1999)
|
Brutus
|
Brave
|
Unison Life (2022), BE
|
Soundgarden
|
Slaves & Bulldozers
|
Badmotorfinger (1991)
|
King Diamond
|
Arrival
|
Abigail (1987)
|
Municipal Waste
|
Crank The Heat
|
Electrified Brain (2022)
|
Destruction
|
Tormented Soul
|
Diabolical (2022)
|
High Command
|
Siege Warfare
|
Eclipse Of The Dual Moons, NEW !
|
Grand Magus
|
Hammer Of the North
|
Hammer Of The North (2010)
|
Powerwolf
|
Sainted By The Storm
|
Single, NEW !
|
Among Wolves
|
Rotting Faith
|
Single, NEW ! BE
|
Def Leppard
|
No No No
|
High 'n' Dry (1981)
|
Deep Purple
|
Speed King
|
In Rock (1970)
|
Sleep
|
Dragonaut
|
Sleep's Holy Mountain (1992)
|
Blackwülf
|
Shadow
|
Thieves and Liars, OUT 02/2023
|
Black Lava
|
Eye Of The Moon
|
Soul Furnace, NEW !
|
Selfgod
|
Cosmic Axis
|
Born Of Death (2022)
Classic 21 Metal
Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 2 décembre 2022
