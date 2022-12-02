Passer au contenu
RTBF
Classic 21 Metal

Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 2 décembre 2022

il y a 52 minutesTemps de lecture1 min
Par Classic 21

Artiste

Titre

Album

Black Sabbath

God Is Dead

13 (2013)

Crobot

Mountain (ft. Frank Bello)

EP : Rat Child (2021)

Clutch

Slaughter Beach

Sunrise On Slaughter Beach (2022)

Green Lung

Graveyard Sun

Black Harvest (2021)

Metallica

Lux Aeterna

72 Seasons, OUT 04/2023

Motörhead

Born To Raise Hell

Bastards (1993)

Poison

I Want Action

Look What The Cat Dragged In (1986)

Mötley Crüe

Saints Of Los Angeles

Saints Of Los Angeles (2008)

Rammstein

Adieu

Zeit (2022)

Rage Against The Machine

Voice Of The Voiceless

The Battle Of Los Angeles (1999)

Brutus

Brave

Unison Life (2022), BE

Soundgarden

Slaves & Bulldozers

Badmotorfinger (1991)

King Diamond

Arrival

Abigail (1987)

Municipal Waste

Crank The Heat

Electrified Brain (2022)

Destruction

Tormented Soul

Diabolical (2022)

High Command

Siege Warfare

Eclipse Of The Dual Moons, NEW !

Grand Magus

Hammer Of the North

Hammer Of The North (2010)

Powerwolf

Sainted By The Storm

Single, NEW !

Among Wolves

Rotting Faith

Single, NEW ! BE

Def Leppard

No No No

High 'n' Dry (1981)

Deep Purple

Speed King

In Rock (1970)

Sleep

Dragonaut

Sleep's Holy Mountain (1992)

Blackwülf

Shadow

Thieves and Liars, OUT 02/2023

Black Lava

Eye Of The Moon

Soul Furnace, NEW !

Selfgod

Cosmic Axis

Born Of Death (2022)

