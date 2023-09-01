Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 1er septembre 2023

|
Artiste
|
Titre
|
Album
|
Motörhead
|
Ace Of Spades
|
Ace Of Spades (1980)
|
Alice Cooper
|
Welcome To The Show
|
Road, NEW !
|
Morning Chaos
|
Broken Bones
|
single, NEW ! BE
|
Tool
|
The Pot
|
10 000 Days (2006)
|
Helmut Lotti
|
Holy Diver
|
Hellmut Lotti Goes Metal (Live At Graspop Metal Meeting 2023), NEW !
|
Helmut Lotti
|
The Darkness
|
Hellmut Lotti Goes Metal (Live At Graspop Metal Meeting 2023), NEW !
|
Helmut Lotti
|
Run To The Hills
|
Hellmut Lotti Goes Metal (Live At Graspop Metal Meeting 2023), NEW !
|
Metallica
|
Master Of Puppets
|
Master Of Puppets (1986)
|
Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons
|
Schizophrenia
|
Kings Of The Asylum, NEW !
|
Baroness
|
Beneath The Rose
|
Stone, OUT 15/09
|
Mastodon
|
Blood and Thunder
|
Leviathan (2004)
|
Annihilator
|
King Of The Kill
|
King Of The Kill (1994)
|
Rob Zombie
|
Scum Of The Earth
|
The Sinister Urge (1998)
|
Ministry
|
Goddamn White Trash
|
HoppiumForTheMasses, OUT 01/03
|
Angelus Apatrida
|
Cold
|
Aftermath, OUT 20/10
|
State Officers
|
Nothing But Hope
|
[EP] Rise And Fall, NEW ! BE
|
Whitesnake
|
Crying In The Rain
|
Saints & Sinners (1982)
|
Rise Of The Northstar
|
Showdown
|
Showdown, NEW !
|
Urne
|
Becoming The Ocean
|
A Feast On Sorrow, NEW !
|
Cocyte
|
Last Door
|
single, NEW ! BE
|
Church Of Misery
|
Killifornia (Ed Kemper)
|
Master Of Brutality (2001)
|
Brain Police
|
Rooster Booster
|
Betond The Wasteland (2006)
|
Kataklysm
|
Dark Wings Of Deception
|
Goliath, NEW !
|
Marduk
|
Shovel Beats Sceptre
|
Memento Mori, NEW !