Classic 21 Metal

Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 1er septembre 2023

Artiste

Titre

Album

Motörhead

Ace Of Spades

Ace Of Spades (1980)

Alice Cooper

Welcome To The Show

Road, NEW !

Morning Chaos

Broken Bones

single, NEW ! BE

Tool

The Pot

10 000 Days (2006)

Helmut Lotti

Holy Diver

Hellmut Lotti Goes Metal (Live At Graspop Metal Meeting 2023), NEW !

Helmut Lotti

The Darkness

Hellmut Lotti Goes Metal (Live At Graspop Metal Meeting 2023), NEW !

Helmut Lotti

Run To The Hills

Hellmut Lotti Goes Metal (Live At Graspop Metal Meeting 2023), NEW !

Metallica

Master Of Puppets

Master Of Puppets (1986)

Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons

Schizophrenia

Kings Of The Asylum, NEW !

Baroness

Beneath The Rose

Stone, OUT 15/09

Mastodon

Blood and Thunder

Leviathan (2004)

Annihilator

King Of The Kill

King Of The Kill (1994)

Rob Zombie

Scum Of The Earth

The Sinister Urge (1998)

Ministry

Goddamn White Trash

HoppiumForTheMasses, OUT 01/03

Angelus Apatrida

Cold

Aftermath, OUT 20/10

State Officers

Nothing But Hope

[EP] Rise And Fall, NEW ! BE

Whitesnake

Crying In The Rain

Saints & Sinners (1982)

Rise Of The Northstar

Showdown

Showdown, NEW !

Urne

Becoming The Ocean

A Feast On Sorrow, NEW !

Cocyte

Last Door

single, NEW ! BE

Church Of Misery

Killifornia (Ed Kemper)

Master Of Brutality (2001)

Brain Police

Rooster Booster

Betond The Wasteland (2006)

Kataklysm

Dark Wings Of Deception

Goliath, NEW !

Marduk

Shovel Beats Sceptre

Memento Mori, NEW !

