Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 1er septembre 2023

Artiste Titre Album

Motörhead Ace Of Spades Ace Of Spades (1980)

Alice Cooper Welcome To The Show Road, NEW !

Morning Chaos Broken Bones single, NEW ! BE

Tool The Pot 10 000 Days (2006)

Helmut Lotti Holy Diver Hellmut Lotti Goes Metal (Live At Graspop Metal Meeting 2023), NEW !

Helmut Lotti The Darkness Hellmut Lotti Goes Metal (Live At Graspop Metal Meeting 2023), NEW !

Helmut Lotti Run To The Hills Hellmut Lotti Goes Metal (Live At Graspop Metal Meeting 2023), NEW !

Metallica Master Of Puppets Master Of Puppets (1986)

Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons Schizophrenia Kings Of The Asylum, NEW !

Baroness Beneath The Rose Stone, OUT 15/09

Mastodon Blood and Thunder Leviathan (2004)

Annihilator King Of The Kill King Of The Kill (1994)

Rob Zombie Scum Of The Earth The Sinister Urge (1998)

Ministry Goddamn White Trash HoppiumForTheMasses, OUT 01/03

Angelus Apatrida Cold Aftermath, OUT 20/10

State Officers Nothing But Hope [EP] Rise And Fall, NEW ! BE

Whitesnake Crying In The Rain Saints & Sinners (1982)

Rise Of The Northstar Showdown Showdown, NEW !

Urne Becoming The Ocean A Feast On Sorrow, NEW !

Cocyte Last Door single, NEW ! BE

Church Of Misery Killifornia (Ed Kemper) Master Of Brutality (2001)

Brain Police Rooster Booster Betond The Wasteland (2006)

Kataklysm Dark Wings Of Deception Goliath, NEW !