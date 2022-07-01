|
Artiste
|
Titre
|
Album
|
AC/DC
|
Bedlam In Belgium
|
Flick Of The Switch (1983)
|
Rob Zombie
|
Shake Your Ass - Smoke Your Grass
|
The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy (2021)
|
Woyote
|
Atlas Shrugged
|
single, New ! BE
|
Volbeat
|
Still Counting
|
Guitar Gangsters and Cadillac Blood (2008)
|
Danzig
|
Mother
|
Danzig (1988)
|
Spirit Adrift
|
Mass Formation Psychosis
|
20 Centuries Gone, OUT 19/08
|
Devin Townsend Project
|
March Of The Poozers
|
Z² (2014)
|
Metallica
|
Ronnie Rising Medley
|
Ronnie James Dio - This Is Your Life (2014)
|
Channel Zero
|
Help
|
Unsafe (1994), BE
|
Twisted Sister
|
You Can't Stop Rock 'n' Roll
|
You Can't Stop Rock 'n' Roll (1983)
|
Motorhead
|
God Was Never On Your Side
|
Kiss Of Death (2006)
|
Judas Priest
|
Hot Rockin'
|
Point Of Entry (1981)
|
Gojira
|
Born For One Thing
|
Fortitude (2021)
|
Pantera
|
Cowboys From Hell
|
Cowboys From Hell (1990)
|
Municipal Waste
|
Electrified Brain
|
Electrified Brain, NEW !
|
Dark Angel
|
Merciless Death
|
Darkness Descends (1986)
|
Konvent
|
Pipe Dreams
|
Call Down The Sun, NEW !
|
Demolition Hammer
|
Skull Fracturing Nightmare
|
Epidemic Of Violence (1992)
|
Mötley Crüe
|
Smokin' In The Boys Room
|
Theatre Of Pain (1985)
|
The Cult
|
Rise
|
Beyond Good And Evil (2001)
|
Testament
|
DNR (Do Not Resuscitate)
|
The Gathering (1999)
|
Entombed
|
Serpent Saints
|
Serpent Saints - The Ten Amendments (2007)
|
Tool
|
The Grudge
|
Lateralus (2001)
Classic 21 Metal
Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 1er juillet 2022
