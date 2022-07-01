RTBFPasser au contenu

Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 1er juillet 2022

Artiste

Titre

Album

AC/DC

Bedlam In Belgium

Flick Of The Switch (1983)

Rob Zombie

Shake Your Ass - Smoke Your Grass

The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy (2021)

Woyote

Atlas Shrugged

single, New ! BE

Volbeat

Still Counting

Guitar Gangsters and Cadillac Blood (2008)

Danzig

Mother

Danzig (1988)

Spirit Adrift

Mass Formation Psychosis

20 Centuries Gone, OUT 19/08

Devin Townsend Project

March Of The Poozers

Z² (2014)

Metallica

Ronnie Rising Medley

Ronnie James Dio - This Is Your Life (2014)

Channel Zero

Help

Unsafe (1994), BE

Twisted Sister

You Can't Stop Rock 'n' Roll

You Can't Stop Rock 'n' Roll (1983)

Motorhead

God Was Never On Your Side

Kiss Of Death (2006)

Judas Priest

Hot Rockin'

Point Of Entry (1981)

Gojira

Born For One Thing

Fortitude (2021)

Pantera

Cowboys From Hell

Cowboys From Hell (1990)

Municipal Waste

Electrified Brain

Electrified Brain, NEW !

Dark Angel

Merciless Death

Darkness Descends (1986)

Konvent

Pipe Dreams

Call Down The Sun, NEW !

Demolition Hammer

Skull Fracturing Nightmare

Epidemic Of Violence (1992)

Mötley Crüe

Smokin' In The Boys Room

Theatre Of Pain (1985)

The Cult

Rise

Beyond Good And Evil (2001)

Testament

DNR (Do Not Resuscitate)

The Gathering (1999)

Entombed

Serpent Saints

Serpent Saints - The Ten Amendments (2007)

Tool

The Grudge

Lateralus (2001)

