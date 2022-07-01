Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 1er juillet 2022

Flick Of The Switch (1983)

Shake Your Ass - Smoke Your Grass

single, New ! BE

20 Centuries Gone, OUT 19/08

March Of The Poozers

Ronnie James Dio - This Is Your Life (2014)

You Can't Stop Rock 'n' Roll (1983)

You Can't Stop Rock 'n' Roll

Motorhead

God Was Never On Your Side