|
Artiste
|
Titre
|
Album
|
Motörhead
|
Sacrifice
|
Sacrifice (1995)
|
Bomber
|
Zarathustra
|
Nocturnal Creatures, NEW !
|
Hardcore Superstar
|
Catch Me If You Can
|
Abrakadabra, NEW !
|
Airbourne
|
Runnin' Wild
|
Runnin' Wild (2007)
|
Worhsipper
|
Pictures Of Home (Deep Purple cover)
|
single, NEW !
|
Dog Eat Dog
|
Who's The King ?
|
All Boro Kings (1994)
|
Through The Void
|
Answer
|
[EP] Life Is Cancelled, OUT soon, BE
|
Korn
|
Blind
|
Korn (1994)
|
Alice In Chains
|
Them Bones
|
Dirt (1992)
|
Judas Priest
|
Heavy Duty/Defenders Of The Faith (live)
|
Defenders Of The Faith (30th Anniversary Edition) (1984)
|
Foo Fighters
|
White Limo
|
Wasting Light (2011)
|
Slash
|
Crucify The Dead (ft. Ozzy Osbourne & Taylor Hawkins)
|
Roadrunner records
|
Dream Widow
|
Lacrimus Dei Ebrius
|
Dream Widow, NEW !
|
Machine Head
|
Aesthetics Of Hate
|
The Blackening (2007)
|
Cavalera Conspiracy
|
Terrorize
|
Inflikted (2008)
|
Slayer
|
Praise Of Death
|
Hell Awaits (1985)
|
Killing Joke
|
Lord Of Chaos
|
[EP] Lord Of Chaos, NEW !
|
Evil Invaders
|
Die For Me
|
Shattering Reflection, NEW ! BE
|
Kingdom Of Sorrow
|
Salvation Denied
|
Behind The Blackest Tears (2010)
|
Knuckle Head
|
Ritual
|
Holsters And Rituals, NEW !
|
Opeth
|
Width Of A Circle
|
In Cauda Venenum (Expended Edition), OUT 13/05
|
Amon Amarth
|
One Thousand Burning Arrows
|
Jomsviking (2016)
|
Baest
|
Necro Sapiens
|
Necro Sapiens (2021)
|
Nite
|
Last Scorpion
|
Voices Of The Kronian Moon, NEW !
|
Wolves In The Throne Room
|
Subterranean Initiation
|
Celestial Lineage (2011)
Classic 21 Metal
Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 1er avril 2022
