Classic 21 Metal

Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 1er avril 2022

il y a 12 minutes
Par Classic 21

Artiste

Titre

Album

Motörhead

Sacrifice

  

Sacrifice (1995)

Bomber

Zarathustra

  

Nocturnal Creatures, NEW !

Hardcore Superstar

Catch Me If You Can

  

Abrakadabra, NEW !

Airbourne

Runnin' Wild

  

Runnin' Wild (2007)

Worhsipper

Pictures Of Home (Deep Purple cover)

  

single, NEW !

Dog Eat Dog

Who's The King ?

  

All Boro Kings (1994)

Through The Void

Answer

  

[EP] Life Is Cancelled, OUT soon, BE

Korn

Blind

  

Korn (1994)

Alice In Chains

Them Bones

  

Dirt (1992)

Judas Priest

Heavy Duty/Defenders Of The Faith (live)

  

Defenders Of The Faith (30th Anniversary Edition) (1984)

Foo Fighters

White Limo

  

Wasting Light (2011)

Slash

Crucify The Dead (ft. Ozzy Osbourne & Taylor Hawkins)

Roadrunner records

Dream Widow

Lacrimus Dei Ebrius

  

Dream Widow, NEW !

Machine Head

Aesthetics Of Hate

  

The Blackening (2007)

Cavalera Conspiracy

Terrorize

  

Inflikted (2008)

Slayer

Praise Of Death

  

Hell Awaits (1985)

Killing Joke

Lord Of Chaos

  

[EP] Lord Of Chaos, NEW !

Evil Invaders

Die For Me

  

Shattering Reflection, NEW ! BE

Kingdom Of Sorrow

Salvation Denied

  

Behind The Blackest Tears (2010)

Knuckle Head

Ritual

  

Holsters And Rituals, NEW !

Opeth

Width Of A Circle

  

In Cauda Venenum (Expended Edition), OUT 13/05

Amon Amarth

One Thousand Burning Arrows

  

Jomsviking (2016)

Baest

Necro Sapiens

  

Necro Sapiens (2021)

Nite

Last Scorpion

  

Voices Of The Kronian Moon, NEW !

Wolves In The Throne Room

Subterranean Initiation

  

Celestial Lineage (2011)

