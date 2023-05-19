Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 19 mai 2023

|Artiste
|Titre
|Album
|Mötley Crüe
|Dr Feelgood
|Dr Feelgood (1989)
|Rage Against The Machine
|Bombtrack
|Rage Against The Machine (1992)
|Black Stone Cherry
|Nervous
|Screamin' At The Sky, OUT 29/07
|Def Leppard
|Animal
|Drastic Symphonies, NEW !
|Def Leppard
|Hysteria
|Drastic Symphonies, NEW !
|Last In Line
|House Party At The End Of The World
|Jericho, NEW !
|DIO
|The Last In Line
|The Last In Line (1984)
|Newsted
|Godsnake
|Heavy Metal Music (2013)
|Airbourne
|Ready To Rock
|Black Dog Barking (2013)
|Stoned Jesus
|Wound
|The Harvest (2015)
|Zeal & Ardor
|Chruch Burns
|Zeal & Ardor (2022)
|Iron Maiden
|The Number Of The Beast
|The Number Of The Beast (1982)
|The Answer
|Artisocrat
|Raise A Little Hell (2015)
|Stake
|Fuck My Anxiety
|Love, Death and Decay (2022), BE
|Terror Activator
|Shy Of Enough
|Forcibly Wasted, NEW !
|Kreator
|Fallen Brother
|Gods Of Violence (2017)
|Noctum
|Temple Of The Living Dead
|Final Sacrifice (2013)
|Death SS
|Baphomet
|Heavy Demons (1991)
|Fatal Nation
|Lies
|Metaphors (2022)
|Septicflesh
|A Desert Throne
|Modern Primitive (2022)
|Slomosa
|Horses
|Slomosa (2020)
|Moonspell
|Extinct
|Extinct (2015)