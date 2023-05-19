Passer au contenu
Classic 21 Metal

Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 19 mai 2023

0Par Classic 21
Artiste Titre Album
Mötley Crüe Dr Feelgood Dr Feelgood (1989)
Rage Against The Machine Bombtrack Rage Against The Machine (1992)
Black Stone Cherry Nervous Screamin' At The Sky, OUT 29/07
Def Leppard Animal  Drastic Symphonies, NEW !
Def Leppard Hysteria Drastic Symphonies, NEW !
Last In Line House Party At The End Of The World Jericho, NEW !
DIO The Last In Line The Last In Line (1984)
Newsted Godsnake Heavy Metal Music (2013)
Airbourne Ready To Rock Black Dog Barking (2013)
Stoned Jesus Wound The Harvest (2015)
Zeal & Ardor Chruch Burns Zeal & Ardor (2022)
Iron Maiden The Number Of The Beast The Number Of The Beast (1982)
The Answer Artisocrat Raise A Little Hell (2015)
Stake Fuck My Anxiety Love, Death and Decay (2022), BE
Terror Activator Shy Of Enough Forcibly Wasted, NEW !
Kreator Fallen Brother Gods Of Violence (2017)
Noctum Temple Of The Living Dead Final Sacrifice (2013)
Death SS Baphomet Heavy Demons (1991)
Fatal Nation Lies Metaphors (2022)
Septicflesh A Desert Throne Modern Primitive (2022)
Slomosa Horses Slomosa (2020)
Moonspell Extinct Extinct (2015)

