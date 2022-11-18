Passer au contenu
RTBF
Rechercher
Icône représentant un article audio.

Classic 21 Metal

Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 18 novembre 2022

il y a 18 minutesTemps de lecture1 min
Par Classic 21

Artiste

Titre

Album

AC DC

Demon Fire

Power Up (2020)

Nickelback

San Quentin

Get Rollin', NEW !

Within Temptation

Supernova

Resist (2019)

Steelover

Need The Head

Glove Me (1984), BE

Steelover

Dealer

Stainless (2022), BE

Steelover

Hold Tight

Stainless (2022), BE

Steelover

Lady Of Rock

Stainless (2022), BE

Bon Jovi

Bad Medicine

New Jersey (1988)

Marilyn Manson

Disposable Teens

Holy Wood (2000)

Tool

Hooker With A Penis

Aenima (1996)

Poison

Nothing But A Good Time

Open Up And Say…Ahh! (1988)

Type O Negative

I Don't Wanna Be Me

Life Is Killing Me (2003)

Gojira

The Shooting Star

Magma (2016)

Eluveitie

Exile Of The Gods

single, NEW !

Megadeth

Wake Up Dead

Peace Sells…But Who's Buying? (1986)

Rob Zombie

Scum Of the Earth

The Sinister Urge (2001)

Sodom

Sodom & Gomorrah

Genesis XIX (2020)

Leeway

Mark Of The Squealer

Born To Expire (1989)

At The Gates

Slaughter Of The Soul

Slaughter Of The Soul (1995)

Obituary

The Wrong Time

Dying Of Everything, OUT 13/01

Cathedral

Stained Glass Horizon

Supernatural Birth Machine (1996)

Meshuggah

The Abysmal Eye

Immutable (2022)

Drudkh

млини - Windmills

All Belong To The Night, NEW !

Articles recommandés pour vous