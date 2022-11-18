|
Artiste
|
Titre
|
Album
|
AC DC
|
Demon Fire
|
Power Up (2020)
|
Nickelback
|
San Quentin
|
Get Rollin', NEW !
|
Within Temptation
|
Supernova
|
Resist (2019)
|
Steelover
|
Need The Head
|
Glove Me (1984), BE
|
Steelover
|
Dealer
|
Stainless (2022), BE
|
Steelover
|
Hold Tight
|
Stainless (2022), BE
|
Steelover
|
Lady Of Rock
|
Stainless (2022), BE
|
Bon Jovi
|
Bad Medicine
|
New Jersey (1988)
|
Marilyn Manson
|
Disposable Teens
|
Holy Wood (2000)
|
Tool
|
Hooker With A Penis
|
Aenima (1996)
|
Poison
|
Nothing But A Good Time
|
Open Up And Say…Ahh! (1988)
|
Type O Negative
|
I Don't Wanna Be Me
|
Life Is Killing Me (2003)
|
Gojira
|
The Shooting Star
|
Magma (2016)
|
Eluveitie
|
Exile Of The Gods
|
single, NEW !
|
Megadeth
|
Wake Up Dead
|
Peace Sells…But Who's Buying? (1986)
|
Rob Zombie
|
Scum Of the Earth
|
The Sinister Urge (2001)
|
Sodom
|
Sodom & Gomorrah
|
Genesis XIX (2020)
|
Leeway
|
Mark Of The Squealer
|
Born To Expire (1989)
|
At The Gates
|
Slaughter Of The Soul
|
Slaughter Of The Soul (1995)
|
Obituary
|
The Wrong Time
|
Dying Of Everything, OUT 13/01
|
Cathedral
|
Stained Glass Horizon
|
Supernatural Birth Machine (1996)
|
Meshuggah
|
The Abysmal Eye
|
Immutable (2022)
|
Drudkh
|
млини - Windmills
|
All Belong To The Night, NEW !
Classic 21 Metal
Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 18 novembre 2022
