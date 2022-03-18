Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 18 mars 2022

|
Artiste
Titre
Album
Ozzy Osbourne
Crazy Train
Blizzard Of Ozz (1980)
Quiet Riot
Cum On Feel The Noize
Metal Health (1983)
Twisted Sister
We're Not Gonna Take It
Stay Hungry (1984)
Crobot
Better Times
Feel This, OUT 03/06
Skindred
Nobody
Babylon (2004)
Dark Tranquillity
Phantom Days
Moment (2020)
Dream Widow
March Of The Insane
Dream Widow, EP OUT 25/03
Skullflower
Machinery Of Torment
Metal Lords OST, OUT 08/04
Virgin Prozak
The Doubt Remains
single, NEW ! BE
Aerosmith
Nine Lives
Nine Lives (1997)
Anvil
Ghost Shadow
Impact Is Imminent, OUT 20/05
Megadeth
In My Darket Hour
So Far, So Good…So What! (1988)
Metallica
Ride The Lightning
Ride The Lightning (1984)
Type O Negative
Dead Again
Dead Again (2007)
Exhorder
I Am The Cross
The Law (1992)
Destruction
No Faith In Humanity
Diabolical, OUT 08/04
Sons Of Disaster
Die Motherfucker
Cursed (2020), BE
Motörhead
Overkill
Overkill (1979)
Slipknot
Heretic Anthem
Iowa (2001)
The Dillinger Escape Plan
Milk Lizard
Ire Works (2007)
Mantar
Age Of The Vril
The Spell (2017)
Tool
Opiate²
single, NEW !
KillTheLogo
Riot As One
Reset (2021), BE
Slaegt
Deceived By An Amethyst
Goddess, NEW !
Death
Born Dead
Leprosy (1988)