RTBFPasser au contenu

Classic 21 Metal

Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 18 mars 2022

il y a 28 minutes1 min
Par Classic 21

Artiste

Titre

Album

Ozzy Osbourne

Crazy Train

Blizzard Of Ozz (1980)

Quiet Riot

Cum On Feel The Noize

Metal Health (1983)

Twisted Sister

We're Not Gonna Take It

Stay Hungry (1984)

Crobot

Better Times

Feel This, OUT 03/06

Skindred

Nobody

Babylon (2004)

Dark Tranquillity

Phantom Days

Moment (2020)

Dream Widow

March Of The Insane

Dream Widow, EP OUT 25/03

Skullflower

Machinery Of Torment

Metal Lords OST, OUT 08/04

Virgin Prozak

The Doubt Remains

single, NEW ! BE

Aerosmith

Nine Lives

Nine Lives (1997)

Anvil

Ghost Shadow

Impact Is Imminent, OUT 20/05

Megadeth

In My Darket Hour

So Far, So Good…So What! (1988)

Metallica

Ride The Lightning

Ride The Lightning (1984)

Type O Negative

Dead Again

Dead Again (2007)

Exhorder

I Am The Cross

The Law (1992)

Destruction

No Faith In Humanity

Diabolical, OUT 08/04

Sons Of Disaster

Die Motherfucker

Cursed (2020), BE

Motörhead

Overkill

Overkill (1979)

Slipknot

Heretic Anthem

Iowa (2001)

The Dillinger Escape Plan

Milk Lizard

Ire Works (2007)

Mantar

Age Of The Vril

The Spell (2017)

Tool

Opiate²

single, NEW !

KillTheLogo

Riot As One

Reset (2021), BE

Slaegt

Deceived By An Amethyst

Goddess, NEW !

Death

Born Dead

Leprosy (1988)

 

Articles recommandés pour vous