|
Artiste
|
Titre
|
Album
|
Rainbow
|
Kill The King
|
Long Live Rock N Roll (1978)
|
Iron Maiden
|
The Number Of The Beast
|
The Number Of The Beast (1982)
|
Scorpions
|
Peacemaker
|
Rock Believer, NEW !
|
Scorpions
|
Roots In My Boots
|
Rock Believer, NEW !
|
Kadavar
|
The Devil's Master
|
For The Dead Travel Fast (2019)
|
Truckfighters
|
Gargarismo
|
Gravity X (2005)
|
Greenleaf
|
Howl
|
Rise Abode The Meadow (2016)
|
Anvil
|
Speed Of Sound
|
Speed Of Sound (1998)
|
Evil Invaders
|
Sledgehammer Justice
|
Shattering Reflection, OUT 01/04, BE
|
Diamond Head
|
Am I Evil
|
Lightning To The Nations (1980)
|
Scorpions
|
Hot And Cold
|
Rock Believer, NEW !
|
Black Swan
|
Generation Mind
|
Generation Mind,OUT 08/04
|
Exodus
|
The Toxic Waltz
|
Fabulous Disaster (1989)
|
Dream Widow
|
March Of The Insane
|
Foo Fighters, Studio 666, NEW!
|
Amon Amath
|
Put Your Back Into The Oar
|
single, NEW !
|
Health
|
Cold Blood (ft. Lamb Of God)
|
DISCO4 :: PART II, OUT 08/04
|
Alice In Chains
|
Would
|
Dirt (1992)
|
Body Count
|
This is Why We Ride
|
Bloodlust (2017)
|
Slipknot
|
The Chapeltown Rag
|
single (2021)
|
Misery Index
|
Where Glory Beckons (Bolt Thrower Cover)
|
Coffin Up The Nails (2021)
|
Monster Magnet
|
Born To Go
|
A Better Dystopia (2021)
|
Nightstalker
|
Sweet Knife
|
Great Hallucinations (2019)
|
Nite
|
Edge Of The Night
|
Voices Of The Kronian Moon, OUT 01/03
|
Celtic Frost
|
Progeny
|
Monotheist (2006)
Classic 21 Metal
Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 18 février 2022
