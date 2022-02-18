|
Artiste
|
Titre
|
Album
|
Black Sabbath
|
Black Sabbath
|
Black Sabbath (1970)
|
Killing Joke
|
Lord Of Chaos
|
[EP] Lord Of Chaos, OUT 25/03
|
Voivod
|
Paranormalium
|
Synchro Anarchy, NEW !
|
Annihilator
|
Alison Hell
|
Alice In Hell (1989)
|
Avenged Sevenfold
|
Critical Acclaim
|
Avenged Sevenfold (2007)
|
Kiss
|
God Of Thunder
|
Destroyer (1976)
|
Orange Goblin
|
Death Of Aquarius
|
A Eulogy For The Damned (2012)
|
Cancer Bats
|
Psychic Jailbreak
|
Psychic Jailbreak, OUT 15/04
|
Letterbomb
|
Justice
|
Single (2020), BE
|
Mingawash
|
Le Reste
|
Capharnaüm, OUT SOON! BE
|
Rob Zombie
|
Superbeast
|
Hellbilly Deluxe (1998)
|
Deftones
|
Dai The Flu
|
Around The Fur (1997)
|
Coven
|
Blood On The Snow
|
Blood On The Snow (1974)
|
Pentagram
|
Wolf's Blood
|
Be Forewarned (1994)
|
The Sword
|
Iron Swan
|
Age Of Winters (2006)
|
Amenra
|
Razoreater
|
Mass III (2008), BE
|
Judas Priest
|
White Heat, Red Hot
|
Stained Class (1978)
|
Raven
|
Mind Over Metal
|
All For One (1983)
|
Sacred Reich
|
Independent
|
Independent (1993)
|
Midnight
|
Nocturnal Molestation
|
Let There Be Witchery, OUT 04/03
|
Napalm Death
|
Resentment Always Simmers
|
Resentment Is Always Seismic - A Final Throw of Throes, NEW !
|
Khemmis
|
A Conversation With Death
|
Doomed Heavy Metal (2020)
|
My Dying Bride
|
My Body, A Funeral
|
For Lies I Sire (2009)
|
Melechesh
|
Multiple Truths
|
Enki (2015)
|
Venom
|
Black Metal
|
Black Metal (1982)
Classic 21 Metal
Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 18 février 2022
