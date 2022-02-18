RTBFPasser au contenu

Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 18 février 2022

Artiste

Titre

Album

Black Sabbath

Black Sabbath

Black Sabbath (1970)

Killing Joke

Lord Of Chaos

[EP] Lord Of Chaos, OUT 25/03

Voivod

Paranormalium

Synchro Anarchy, NEW !

Annihilator

Alison Hell

Alice In Hell (1989)

Avenged Sevenfold

Critical Acclaim

Avenged Sevenfold (2007)

Kiss

God Of Thunder

Destroyer (1976)

Orange Goblin

Death Of Aquarius

A Eulogy For The Damned (2012)

Cancer Bats

Psychic Jailbreak

Psychic Jailbreak, OUT 15/04

Letterbomb

Justice

Single (2020), BE

Mingawash

Le Reste

Capharnaüm, OUT SOON!  BE

Rob Zombie

Superbeast

Hellbilly Deluxe (1998)

Deftones

Dai The Flu

Around The Fur (1997)

Coven

Blood On The Snow

Blood On The Snow (1974)

Pentagram

Wolf's Blood

Be Forewarned (1994)

The Sword

Iron Swan

Age Of Winters (2006)

Amenra

Razoreater

Mass III (2008), BE

Judas Priest

White Heat, Red Hot

Stained Class (1978)

Raven

Mind Over Metal

All For One (1983)

Sacred Reich

Independent

Independent (1993)

Midnight

Nocturnal Molestation

Let There Be Witchery, OUT 04/03

Napalm Death

Resentment Always Simmers

Resentment Is Always Seismic - A Final Throw of Throes, NEW !

Khemmis

A Conversation With Death

Doomed Heavy Metal (2020)

My Dying Bride

My Body, A Funeral

For Lies I Sire (2009)

Melechesh

Multiple Truths

Enki (2015)

Venom

Black Metal

Black Metal (1982)

