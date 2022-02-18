Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 18 février 2022

Artiste Titre Album

Black Sabbath Black Sabbath Black Sabbath (1970)

Killing Joke Lord Of Chaos [EP] Lord Of Chaos, OUT 25/03

Voivod Paranormalium Synchro Anarchy, NEW !

Annihilator Alison Hell Alice In Hell (1989)

Avenged Sevenfold Critical Acclaim Avenged Sevenfold (2007)

Kiss God Of Thunder Destroyer (1976)

Orange Goblin Death Of Aquarius A Eulogy For The Damned (2012)

Cancer Bats Psychic Jailbreak Psychic Jailbreak, OUT 15/04

Letterbomb Justice Single (2020), BE

Mingawash Le Reste Capharnaüm, OUT SOON! BE

Rob Zombie Superbeast Hellbilly Deluxe (1998)

Deftones Dai The Flu Around The Fur (1997)

Coven Blood On The Snow Blood On The Snow (1974)

Pentagram Wolf's Blood Be Forewarned (1994)

The Sword Iron Swan Age Of Winters (2006)

Amenra Razoreater Mass III (2008), BE

Judas Priest White Heat, Red Hot Stained Class (1978)

Raven Mind Over Metal All For One (1983)

Sacred Reich Independent Independent (1993)

Midnight Nocturnal Molestation Let There Be Witchery, OUT 04/03

Napalm Death Resentment Always Simmers Resentment Is Always Seismic - A Final Throw of Throes, NEW !

Khemmis A Conversation With Death Doomed Heavy Metal (2020)

My Dying Bride My Body, A Funeral For Lies I Sire (2009)

Melechesh Multiple Truths Enki (2015)