Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 17 mars 2023

Artiste
Titre
Album
Iron Maiden
Phantom Of the Opera
Iron Maiden (1980)
Till Dawn
The Right Way To Be
EP : In The Dark, OUT SOON, BE
Tygers Of Pan Tang
Fire On the Horizon
Bloodlines, OUT 05/05
W.A.S.P
Wild Child
The Last Command (1985)
Kiss
I Still Love You (live)
KISS Unplugged (1996)
Rob zombie
Shake your Ass - Smoke Your Grass
The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy (2021)
Deftones
Dai The Flu
Around The Fur (1997)
Avenged Sevenfold
Nobody
Life Is But A Dream…, OUT 02/06
Beartooth
Devastation
Below (2021)
Skid Row
Monkey Business
Slave To The Grind (1991)
Candlemass
Bewitched
Nightfall (1987)
Damageplan
Reborn
New Found Power (2004)
Kyuss
Green Machine
Blues For The Red Sun (1992)
My Diligence
Multiversal Tree
The Matter, Form and Power (2022), BE
Fleddy Melculy
NEE!
Antichlist, OUT 31/03, BE
Meshuggah
Bleed
ObZen (2008)
Artillery
The Devil's Symphony
X (2021)
Dark Angel
The Burning Of Sodom
Darkness Descends (1986)
Tribulation
Vengeance (The Pact)
EP: Hamartia, OUT 07/04
Omnium Gatherum
Slasher
EP : Slasher, OUT 02/06
Gatecreeper
Ruthless
Deserted (2020)
Yob
Ablaze
Our Raw Heart (2018)