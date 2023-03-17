Passer au contenu
Classic 21 Metal

Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 17 mars 2023

0Par Classic 21

Artiste

Titre

Album

Iron Maiden

Phantom Of the Opera

Iron Maiden (1980)

Till Dawn

The Right Way To Be

EP : In The Dark, OUT SOON, BE

Tygers Of Pan Tang

Fire On the Horizon

Bloodlines, OUT 05/05

W.A.S.P

Wild Child

The Last Command (1985)

Kiss

I Still Love You (live)

KISS Unplugged (1996)

Rob zombie

Shake your Ass - Smoke Your Grass

The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy (2021)

Deftones

Dai The Flu

Around The Fur (1997)

Avenged Sevenfold

Nobody

Life Is But A Dream…, OUT 02/06

Beartooth

Devastation

Below (2021)

Skid Row

Monkey Business

Slave To The Grind (1991)

Candlemass

Bewitched

Nightfall (1987)

Damageplan

Reborn

New Found Power (2004)

Kyuss

Green Machine

Blues For The Red Sun (1992)

My Diligence

Multiversal Tree

The Matter, Form and Power (2022), BE

Fleddy Melculy

NEE!

Antichlist, OUT 31/03, BE

Meshuggah

Bleed

ObZen (2008)

Artillery

The Devil's Symphony

X (2021)

Dark Angel

The Burning Of Sodom

Darkness Descends (1986)

Tribulation

Vengeance (The Pact)

EP: Hamartia, OUT 07/04

Omnium Gatherum

Slasher

EP : Slasher, OUT 02/06

Gatecreeper

Ruthless

Deserted (2020)

Yob

Ablaze

Our Raw Heart (2018)

