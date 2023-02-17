Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 17 février 2023

|
Artiste
|
Titre
|
Album
|
Judas Priest
|
Exciter
|
Stained Class (1978)
|
Steel Panther
|
Friends With Benefits
|
On The Prowl, OUT 24/02
|
Woyote
|
Water Into Wine
|
Single, NEW ! BE
|
Type O Negative
|
Love You To Death
|
October Rust (1996)
|
Metallica
|
Master Of Puppets
|
Master Of Puppets (1986)
|
Cauldron
|
All Or Nothing
|
Burning Fortune (2011)
|
Van Halen
|
On Fire
|
Van Halen (1978)
|
Motörhead/Girlschool
|
Please Don't Touch
|
[EP] St Valentine's Day Massacre (1981)
|
Nightwish
|
Wishmaster
|
Wishmaster (2000)
|
Silent Utopia
|
The Strength Within You
|
Single, NEW ! BE
|
The Sword
|
Iron Swan
|
Age Of Winters (2006)
|
Black Sabbath
|
Black Sabbath
|
Black Sabbath (1970)
|
My Dying Bride
|
My Body, A Funeral
|
For Lies I Sire (2009)
|
Orange Goblin
|
Red Tide Rising
|
A Eulogy For the Damned (2012)
|
Extreme
|
Get The Funk Out
|
Pornograffitti (1990)
|
Shotmux
|
Empty Teenage's Life
|
The Mindset Complex, NEW ! BE
|
Warbringer
|
Shellfire
|
Woe To The Vanquished (2017)
|
Lamb Of God
|
Redneck
|
Sacrament (2006)
|
Probot
|
The Emerald Law (ft. Wino)
|
Probot (2004)
|
Gojira
|
Of Blood And Salt (ft. Devin Townsend & Fredrik Thordendal)
|
Goatwhore
|
When Steel And Bone Meet
|
Blood For The Master (2012)
|
Rotting Christ
|
Konx Om Pax
|
Rituals (2016)