Icône représentant un article audio.

Classic 21 Metal

Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 17 février 2023

il y a 1 heureTemps de lecture1 min
Par Classic 21

Artiste

Titre

Album

Judas Priest

Exciter

Stained Class (1978)

Steel Panther

Friends With Benefits

On The Prowl, OUT 24/02

Woyote

Water Into Wine

Single, NEW ! BE

Type O Negative

Love You To Death

October Rust (1996)

Metallica

Master Of Puppets

Master Of Puppets (1986)

Cauldron

All Or Nothing

Burning Fortune (2011)

Van Halen

On Fire

Van Halen (1978)

Motörhead/Girlschool

Please Don't Touch

[EP] St Valentine's Day Massacre (1981)

Nightwish

Wishmaster

Wishmaster (2000)

Silent Utopia

The Strength Within You

Single, NEW ! BE

The Sword

Iron Swan

Age Of Winters (2006)

Black Sabbath

Black Sabbath

Black Sabbath (1970)

My Dying Bride

My Body, A Funeral

For Lies I Sire (2009)

Orange Goblin

Red Tide Rising

A Eulogy For the Damned (2012)

Extreme

Get The Funk Out

Pornograffitti (1990)

Shotmux

Empty Teenage's Life

The Mindset Complex, NEW ! BE

Warbringer

Shellfire

Woe To The Vanquished (2017)

Lamb Of God

Redneck

Sacrament (2006)

Probot

The Emerald Law (ft. Wino)

Probot (2004)

Gojira

Of Blood And Salt (ft. Devin Townsend & Fredrik Thordendal)

Goatwhore

When Steel And Bone Meet

Blood For The Master (2012)

Rotting Christ

Konx Om Pax

Rituals (2016)

