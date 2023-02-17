Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 17 février 2023

Artiste Titre Album

Judas Priest Exciter Stained Class (1978)

Steel Panther Friends With Benefits On The Prowl, OUT 24/02

Woyote Water Into Wine Single, NEW ! BE

Type O Negative Love You To Death October Rust (1996)

Metallica Master Of Puppets Master Of Puppets (1986)

Cauldron All Or Nothing Burning Fortune (2011)

Van Halen On Fire Van Halen (1978)

Motörhead/Girlschool Please Don't Touch [EP] St Valentine's Day Massacre (1981)

Nightwish Wishmaster Wishmaster (2000)

Silent Utopia The Strength Within You Single, NEW ! BE

The Sword Iron Swan Age Of Winters (2006)

Black Sabbath Black Sabbath Black Sabbath (1970)

My Dying Bride My Body, A Funeral For Lies I Sire (2009)

Orange Goblin Red Tide Rising A Eulogy For the Damned (2012)

Extreme Get The Funk Out Pornograffitti (1990)

Shotmux Empty Teenage's Life The Mindset Complex, NEW ! BE

Warbringer Shellfire Woe To The Vanquished (2017)

Lamb Of God Redneck Sacrament (2006)

Probot The Emerald Law (ft. Wino) Probot (2004)

Gojira Of Blood And Salt (ft. Devin Townsend & Fredrik Thordendal)

Goatwhore When Steel And Bone Meet Blood For The Master (2012)