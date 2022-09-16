Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 16 septembre 2022

Artiste Titre Album

Kiss Heaven's On Fire Animalize (1984)

Alter Bridge Sin After Sin Pawns & Kings, OUT 14/10

The Dead Daisies Shine On Radiance, OUT 30/09

King Diamond Welcome Home Them (1988)

Blind Guardian Violent Shadows The God Machine, NEW !

Megadeth Dogs Of Chernobyl The Sick, The Dying…And The Dead!, NEW !

Annihilator The Fun Palace Never, Neverland (1990)

Summoner Skies Of The Unknown Beyond The Realm Of Light (2017)

Heaven & Hell Fear The Devil You Know (2009)

Tribulation Hamartia single, NEW !

Russian Circles Conduit Gnosis, NEW !

Slayer Disciple God Hates Us All (2001)

Lamb Of God Grayscale Omens, OUT 07/10

Parkway Drive Glitch Darker Still, NEW !

Judiciary Social Crusade Surface Noise (2019)

Cosmic Monarch Overwhelming Whispers [EP] Systemic Failure, OUT SOON, BE !

Soilwork The Ride Majestic The Ride Majestic (2015)

Suicidal Tendencies How Will I Laugh Tomorrow How Will I Laugh Tomorrow If I Can't Even Smile Today (1988)

Spirit Caravan Dove Tongued Agressor The Last Embrace (2003)

The Vintage Caravan Hell Monuments (2021)

Wednesday 13 Insides Out Horrifier, OUT 07/10

Cradle Of Filth Necromantic Fantasies Existence Is Futile (2021)