Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 16 septembre 2022

|
Artiste
|
Titre
|
Album
|
Kiss
|
Heaven's On Fire
|
Animalize (1984)
|
Alter Bridge
|
Sin After Sin
|
Pawns & Kings, OUT 14/10
|
The Dead Daisies
|
Shine On
|
Radiance, OUT 30/09
|
King Diamond
|
Welcome Home
|
Them (1988)
|
Blind Guardian
|
Violent Shadows
|
The God Machine, NEW !
|
Megadeth
|
Dogs Of Chernobyl
|
The Sick, The Dying…And The Dead!, NEW !
|
Annihilator
|
The Fun Palace
|
Never, Neverland (1990)
|
Summoner
|
Skies Of The Unknown
|
Beyond The Realm Of Light (2017)
|
Heaven & Hell
|
Fear
|
The Devil You Know (2009)
|
Tribulation
|
Hamartia
|
single, NEW !
|
Russian Circles
|
Conduit
|
Gnosis, NEW !
|
Slayer
|
Disciple
|
God Hates Us All (2001)
|
Lamb Of God
|
Grayscale
|
Omens, OUT 07/10
|
Parkway Drive
|
Glitch
|
Darker Still, NEW !
|
Judiciary
|
Social Crusade
|
Surface Noise (2019)
|
Cosmic Monarch
|
Overwhelming Whispers
|
[EP] Systemic Failure, OUT SOON, BE !
|
Soilwork
|
The Ride Majestic
|
The Ride Majestic (2015)
|
Suicidal Tendencies
|
How Will I Laugh Tomorrow
|
How Will I Laugh Tomorrow If I Can't Even Smile Today (1988)
|
Spirit Caravan
|
Dove Tongued Agressor
|
The Last Embrace (2003)
|
The Vintage Caravan
|
Hell
|
Monuments (2021)
|
Wednesday 13
|
Insides Out
|
Horrifier, OUT 07/10
|
Cradle Of Filth
|
Necromantic Fantasies
|
Existence Is Futile (2021)
|
Watain
|
They Rode On
|
The Wild Hunt (2013)
Publicité
Classic 21 Metal