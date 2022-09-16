RTBFPasser au contenu
Classic 21 Metal

Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 16 septembre 2022

16 septembre 2022
Par Classic 21

Artiste

Titre

Album

Kiss

Heaven's On Fire

Animalize (1984)

Alter Bridge

Sin After Sin

Pawns & Kings, OUT 14/10

The Dead Daisies

Shine On

Radiance, OUT 30/09

King Diamond

Welcome Home

Them (1988)

Blind Guardian

Violent Shadows

The God Machine, NEW !

Megadeth

Dogs Of Chernobyl

The Sick, The Dying…And The Dead!, NEW !

Annihilator

The Fun Palace

Never, Neverland (1990)

Summoner

Skies Of The Unknown

Beyond The Realm Of Light (2017)

Heaven & Hell

Fear

The Devil You Know (2009)

Tribulation

Hamartia

single, NEW !

Russian Circles

Conduit

Gnosis, NEW !

Slayer

Disciple

God Hates Us All (2001)

Lamb Of God

Grayscale

Omens, OUT 07/10

Parkway Drive

Glitch

Darker Still, NEW !

Judiciary

Social Crusade

Surface Noise (2019)

Cosmic Monarch

Overwhelming Whispers

[EP] Systemic Failure, OUT SOON, BE !

Soilwork

The Ride Majestic

The Ride Majestic (2015)

Suicidal Tendencies

How Will I Laugh Tomorrow

How Will I Laugh Tomorrow If I Can't Even Smile Today (1988)

Spirit Caravan

Dove Tongued Agressor

The Last Embrace (2003)

The Vintage Caravan

Hell

Monuments (2021)

Wednesday 13

Insides Out

Horrifier, OUT 07/10

Cradle Of Filth

Necromantic Fantasies

Existence Is Futile (2021)

Watain

They Rode On

The Wild Hunt (2013)

