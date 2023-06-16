Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 16 juin 2023

|
Artiste
|
Titre
|
Album
|
Mötley Crüe
|
Shout At The Devil
|
Shout At The Devil (1983)
|
Skid Row
|
Creepshow
|
Slave To The Grind (1991)
|
Halestorm
|
Back From The Dead
|
Back From The Dead (2022)
|
Iron Maiden
|
Where Eagles Dare
|
Piece Of Mind (1983)
|
Guns N Roses
|
Nightrain
|
Appetite For Destruction (1987)
|
Mammoth WVH
|
Another Celebration At The End Of The World
|
Mammoth II, OUT 04/08
|
Ghost
|
Mary On A Cross
|
7" Of Satanic Panic [EP] (2019)
|
Orange Goblin
|
The Devil's Whip
|
Back From The Abyss (2014)
|
Gojira
|
Stranded
|
Magma (2016)
|
Machine Head
|
Unhallowed
|
Of Kingdom And Crown (2022)
|
Twisted Sister
|
Under The Blade
|
Under The Blade (1982)
|
Steelover
|
Need The Heat
|
Glove Me (1984), BE
|
Slipknot
|
Duality
|
Vol.3 : The Subliminal Verses (2004)
|
Pantera
|
I'm Broken
|
Far Beyond Driven (1994)
|
Testament
|
Souls Of Black
|
Souls Of Black (1990)
|
Cyclone
|
The Call Of Steel
|
Brutal Destruction (1986),BE
|
Skindred
|
Nobody
|
Babylon (2002)
|
Flogging Molly
|
Devil's Dancefloor
|
Swagger (2000)
|
Dieth
|
Don't Get Mad…Get Even!
|
To Hell And Back, NEW !
|
Epica
|
Architect Of Light
|
The Solace System (2017)
|
Avatar
|
Scream Until You Wake
|
Hunter Gatherer (2020)
|
Lionheart
|
Born Feet First
|
Valley Of Death (2019)
|
Cradle Of Filth
|
Nemesis
|
Nymphetamine (2004)
|
Schizophrenia
|
Inside The Walls Of Madness
|
Recollections Of The Insane (2022), BE
|
Municipal Waste
|
Headbanger Face Rip
|
The Art Of Partying (2007)