Passer au contenu
Rechercher
Icône représentant un article audio.

Classic 21 Metal

Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 16 juin 2023

Temps de lecture
Par Classic 21

Artiste

Titre

Album

Mötley Crüe

Shout At The Devil

Shout At The Devil (1983)

Skid Row

Creepshow

Slave To The Grind (1991)

Halestorm

Back From The Dead

Back From The Dead (2022)

Iron Maiden

Where Eagles Dare

Piece Of Mind (1983)

Guns N Roses

Nightrain

Appetite For Destruction (1987)

Mammoth WVH

Another Celebration At The End Of The World

Mammoth II, OUT 04/08

Ghost

Mary On A Cross

7" Of Satanic Panic [EP] (2019)

Orange Goblin

The Devil's Whip

Back From The Abyss (2014)

Gojira

Stranded

Magma (2016)

Machine Head

Unhallowed

Of Kingdom And Crown (2022)

Twisted Sister

Under The Blade

Under The Blade (1982)

Steelover

Need The Heat

Glove Me (1984), BE

Slipknot

Duality

Vol.3 : The Subliminal Verses (2004)

Pantera

I'm Broken

Far Beyond Driven (1994)

Testament

Souls Of Black

Souls Of Black (1990)

Cyclone

The Call Of Steel

Brutal Destruction (1986),BE

Skindred

Nobody

Babylon (2002)

Flogging Molly

Devil's Dancefloor

Swagger (2000)

Dieth

Don't Get Mad…Get Even!

To Hell And Back, NEW !

Epica

Architect Of Light

The Solace System (2017)

Avatar

Scream Until You Wake

Hunter Gatherer (2020)

Lionheart

Born Feet First

Valley Of Death (2019)

Cradle Of Filth

Nemesis

Nymphetamine (2004)

Schizophrenia

Inside The Walls Of Madness

Recollections Of The Insane (2022), BE

Municipal Waste

Headbanger Face Rip

The Art Of Partying (2007)

Inscrivez-vous aux newsletters de la RTBF

Info, sport, émissions, cinéma...Découvrez l'offre complète des newsletters de nos thématiques et restez informés de nos contenus
Je m'inscris

Articles recommandés pour vous