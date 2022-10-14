Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 14 octobre 2022

Artiste Titre Album

Mastodon Oblivion Crack The Skye (2009)

Halestorm Love Bites (So Do I) The Strange Case Of… (2012)

Europe Election Day Walk The Earth (2017)

Korn Shoots and Ladders Korn (1994)

Scorpions He's A Woman - She's A Man Taken By force (1977)

Queensrÿche Lost In Sorrow Digital Noise Alliance, NEW !

This Is Hell Mi Nombre Black Mass (2011)

Trivium Anthem (We Are The Fire) The Crusade (2006)

Scars On Broadway Dictator Dictator (2018)

System Of A Down Chop Suey! Toxicity (2001)

Kiss God Of Thunder Destroyer (1976)

Van Halen Source Of Infection OU812 (1988)

WASP Chainsaw Charlie (Murders In The New Morgue)

Pantera Walk Vulgar Display Of Power (1992)

Lamb Of God Vanishing Omens, NEW !

Death Angel The Dream Calls For Blood The Dream Calls For Blood (2013)

White Zombie Thunder Kiss '65 La Sexorcisto : Devil Music Vol. 1 (1992)

La Muerte She Did It For Lust La Muerte (2018), BE

Rollin' Coffin Hate Is Real single, NEW !

Alice Cooper Brutal Planet Brutal Planet (2000)

Lamb Of God Omens Omens, NEW !

Lamb Of God Denial Mechanism Omens, NEW !

Gojira Born For One Thing Fortitude (2021)

Sky Pig Sinning Time It Thrives In Darkness, NEW !

Death Lack Of Comprehension Human (1991)