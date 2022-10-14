|
Artiste
|
Titre
|
Album
|
Mastodon
|
Oblivion
|
Crack The Skye (2009)
|
Halestorm
|
Love Bites (So Do I)
|
The Strange Case Of… (2012)
|
Europe
|
Election Day
|
Walk The Earth (2017)
|
Korn
|
Shoots and Ladders
|
Korn (1994)
|
Scorpions
|
He's A Woman - She's A Man
|
Taken By force (1977)
|
Queensrÿche
|
Lost In Sorrow
|
Digital Noise Alliance, NEW !
|
This Is Hell
|
Mi Nombre
|
Black Mass (2011)
|
Trivium
|
Anthem (We Are The Fire)
|
The Crusade (2006)
|
Scars On Broadway
|
Dictator
|
Dictator (2018)
|
System Of A Down
|
Chop Suey!
|
Toxicity (2001)
|
Kiss
|
God Of Thunder
|
Destroyer (1976)
|
Van Halen
|
Source Of Infection
|
OU812 (1988)
|
WASP
|
Chainsaw Charlie (Murders In The New Morgue)
|
Pantera
|
Walk
|
Vulgar Display Of Power (1992)
|
Lamb Of God
|
Vanishing
|
Omens, NEW !
|
Death Angel
|
The Dream Calls For Blood
|
The Dream Calls For Blood (2013)
|
White Zombie
|
Thunder Kiss '65
|
La Sexorcisto : Devil Music Vol. 1 (1992)
|
La Muerte
|
She Did It For Lust
|
La Muerte (2018), BE
|
Rollin' Coffin
|
Hate Is Real
|
single, NEW !
|
Alice Cooper
|
Brutal Planet
|
Brutal Planet (2000)
|
Lamb Of God
|
Omens
|
Omens, NEW !
|
Lamb Of God
|
Denial Mechanism
|
Omens, NEW !
|
Gojira
|
Born For One Thing
|
Fortitude (2021)
|
Sky Pig
|
Sinning Time
|
It Thrives In Darkness, NEW !
|
Death
|
Lack Of Comprehension
|
Human (1991)
|
Behemoth
|
Versvs Christvs
|
Opvs Contra Natvram, NEW !
Classic 21 Metal
Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 14 octobre 2022
14 oct. 2022 à 21:59•1 minPar Classic 21
