Classic 21 Metal

Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 14 octobre 2022

14 oct. 2022 à 21:59Temps de lecture1 min
Par Classic 21

Artiste

Titre

Album

Mastodon

Oblivion

Crack The Skye (2009)

Halestorm

Love Bites (So Do I)

The Strange Case Of… (2012)

Europe

Election Day

Walk The Earth (2017)

Korn

Shoots and Ladders

Korn (1994)

Scorpions

He's A Woman - She's A Man

Taken By force (1977)

Queensrÿche

Lost In Sorrow

Digital Noise Alliance, NEW !

This Is Hell

Mi Nombre

Black Mass (2011)

Trivium

Anthem (We Are The Fire)

The Crusade (2006)

Scars On Broadway

Dictator

Dictator (2018)

System Of A Down

Chop Suey!

Toxicity (2001)

Kiss

God Of Thunder

Destroyer (1976)

Van Halen

Source Of Infection

OU812 (1988)

WASP

Chainsaw Charlie (Murders In The New Morgue)

Pantera

Walk

Vulgar Display Of Power (1992)

Lamb Of God

Vanishing

Omens, NEW !

Death Angel

The Dream Calls For Blood

The Dream Calls For Blood (2013)

White Zombie

Thunder Kiss '65

La Sexorcisto : Devil Music Vol. 1 (1992)

La Muerte

She Did It For Lust

La Muerte (2018), BE

Rollin' Coffin

Hate Is Real

single, NEW !

Alice Cooper

Brutal Planet

Brutal Planet (2000)

Lamb Of God

Omens

Omens, NEW !

Lamb Of God

Denial Mechanism

Omens, NEW !

Gojira

Born For One Thing

Fortitude (2021)

Sky Pig

Sinning Time

It Thrives In Darkness, NEW !

Death

Lack Of Comprehension

Human (1991)

Behemoth

Versvs Christvs

Opvs Contra Natvram, NEW !

