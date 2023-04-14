Passer au contenu
Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 14 avril 2023

Par Classic 21
Artiste Titre Album
Van Halen Hot For Teacher 1984 (1984)
Ghost Jesus He Knows Me EP: Phantomime, OUT 18/05
Rainbow Gates Of Babylon Long Live Rock 'n' Roll (1978)
Metallica Lux Aeterna 72 Seasons, NEW !
Metallica You Must Burn! 72 Seasons, NEW !
Metallica Too Far Gone 72 Seasons, NEW !
Metallica Inamorata 72 Seasons, NEW !
Hellyeah You Wouldn't Know Hellyeah (2007)
Kvelertak Krøterveg Te Helvete single, NEW !
     
Judas Priest Exciter (live) Unleashed In The East (1979)
Exodus Bonded By Blood Bonded By Blood (1985)
Metallica Seek & Destroy Kill 'Em All (1983)
Megadeth Lying In State Dystopia (2016)
Anthrax Metal Thrashing Mad Fistful Of Metal (1984)
Slayer Angel Of Death Reign In Blood (1986)
Testament Practice What You Preach Practice What You Preach (1989)
Death Angel Agressor Humanicide (2019)
Sepultura Isolation Quadra (2020)
Sodom The Saw Is The Law Better Off Dead (1990)
Destruction Nailed To The Cross The Antichrist (2001)
Tank Blood, Guts & Beer Filth Hounds Of Hades (1982)

