Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 14 avril 2023

|Artiste
|Titre
|Album
|Van Halen
|Hot For Teacher
|1984 (1984)
|Ghost
|Jesus He Knows Me
|EP: Phantomime, OUT 18/05
|Rainbow
|Gates Of Babylon
|Long Live Rock 'n' Roll (1978)
|Metallica
|Lux Aeterna
|72 Seasons, NEW !
|Metallica
|You Must Burn!
|72 Seasons, NEW !
|Metallica
|Too Far Gone
|72 Seasons, NEW !
|Metallica
|Inamorata
|72 Seasons, NEW !
|Hellyeah
|You Wouldn't Know
|Hellyeah (2007)
|Kvelertak
|Krøterveg Te Helvete
|single, NEW !
|Judas Priest
|Exciter (live)
|Unleashed In The East (1979)
|Exodus
|Bonded By Blood
|Bonded By Blood (1985)
|Metallica
|Seek & Destroy
|Kill 'Em All (1983)
|Megadeth
|Lying In State
|Dystopia (2016)
|Anthrax
|Metal Thrashing Mad
|Fistful Of Metal (1984)
|Slayer
|Angel Of Death
|Reign In Blood (1986)
|Testament
|Practice What You Preach
|Practice What You Preach (1989)
|Death Angel
|Agressor
|Humanicide (2019)
|Sepultura
|Isolation
|Quadra (2020)
|Sodom
|The Saw Is The Law
|Better Off Dead (1990)
|Destruction
|Nailed To The Cross
|The Antichrist (2001)
|Tank
|Blood, Guts & Beer
|Filth Hounds Of Hades (1982)