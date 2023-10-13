Passer au contenu

Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 13 octobre 2023

Par Classic 21 via

Artiste

Titre

Album

Rammstein

Feuer Frei

Mutter (2001)

The Misfits

Friday The 13th

[EP] Friday The 13th (2016)

Judas Priest

Panic Attack

Invincible Shield, OUT 03/2024

Alter Bridge

Dead Among The Living

Pawns & Kings (2022)

Iron Maiden

Moonchild

Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son (1988)

Dusk

The Dagger

Wheels Of Twilight, NEW !

Raspy Junker

Bad Queen

Bad Queen, NEW !

Halestorm

Love Bites (So Do I)

The Strange Case Of… (2012)

Red Fang

Shadows

Only Ghosts (2016)

Candlemass

Crystal Ball

Epicus Doomicus Metallicus (1986)

In Solitude

To Her Darkness

The World, The Flesh, The Devil (2011)

Infectious Grooves

Therapy

The Plague That Makes Your Booty Move… It's The Infectious Grooves (1991)

System Of A Down

Attack

Hypnotize (2005)

Slayer

Spirit In Black

Seasons In The Abyss (1990)

Destruction

The Butcher Stikes Back

All Hell Breaks Loose (2000)

Razor

Cross Me Fool

Evil Invaders (1985)

Anvil

This Is Thirteen

This Is Thirteen (2007)

Lamb Of God

Evidence

Single, NEW !

Diluvian

Obsidian

[EP] Bivalence, NEW ! BE

Fuming Mouth

The Silence Beyond Life

Last Day Of Sun, OUT 03/11

Alice Cooper

Steven

Welcome To My Nightmare (1975)

Thrown Into Exile

You've Fallen So Far

single, NEW !

Vildhjarta

Ylva

single, NEW !

Darkthrone

Boreal Fiends

Arctic Thunder (2016)

