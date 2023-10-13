Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 13 octobre 2023

|
Artiste
|
Titre
|
Album
|
Rammstein
|
Feuer Frei
|
Mutter (2001)
|
The Misfits
|
Friday The 13th
|
[EP] Friday The 13th (2016)
|
Judas Priest
|
Panic Attack
|
Invincible Shield, OUT 03/2024
|
Alter Bridge
|
Dead Among The Living
|
Pawns & Kings (2022)
|
Iron Maiden
|
Moonchild
|
Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son (1988)
|
Dusk
|
The Dagger
|
Wheels Of Twilight, NEW !
|
Raspy Junker
|
Bad Queen
|
Bad Queen, NEW !
|
Halestorm
|
Love Bites (So Do I)
|
The Strange Case Of… (2012)
|
Red Fang
|
Shadows
|
Only Ghosts (2016)
|
Candlemass
|
Crystal Ball
|
Epicus Doomicus Metallicus (1986)
|
In Solitude
|
To Her Darkness
|
The World, The Flesh, The Devil (2011)
|
Infectious Grooves
|
Therapy
|
The Plague That Makes Your Booty Move… It's The Infectious Grooves (1991)
|
System Of A Down
|
Attack
|
Hypnotize (2005)
|
Slayer
|
Spirit In Black
|
Seasons In The Abyss (1990)
|
Destruction
|
The Butcher Stikes Back
|
All Hell Breaks Loose (2000)
|
Razor
|
Cross Me Fool
|
Evil Invaders (1985)
|
Anvil
|
This Is Thirteen
|
This Is Thirteen (2007)
|
Lamb Of God
|
Evidence
|
Single, NEW !
|
Diluvian
|
Obsidian
|
[EP] Bivalence, NEW ! BE
|
Fuming Mouth
|
The Silence Beyond Life
|
Last Day Of Sun, OUT 03/11
|
Alice Cooper
|
Steven
|
Welcome To My Nightmare (1975)
|
Thrown Into Exile
|
You've Fallen So Far
|
single, NEW !
|
Vildhjarta
|
Ylva
|
single, NEW !
|
Darkthrone
|
Boreal Fiends
|
Arctic Thunder (2016)