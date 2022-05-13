Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 13 mai 2022

Artiste Titre Album

Witchfinder General Witchfinder General Death Penalty (1982)

Iron Maiden The Trooper Piece Of Mind (1983)

Halestorm Back From The Dead Back From The Dead, NEW !

Iconic Nowhere To Run Second Skin, OUT 17/06

Black Sabbath Heaven and Hell Heaven And Hell (1980)

Down Witchtripper Down IV - Part I : The Purple EP (2012)

Saxon Crusader Crusader (1984)

Metal Church Metal Church Metal Church (1984)

Anvil When All Hell Breaks Loose Juggernaut Of Justice (2011)

Cave In Blood Spiller Heavy Pendulum, OUT 20/05

Ecstatic Vision Elusive Mojo [EP] Elusive Mojo, NEW !

Mercyful Fate Come To The Sabbath Don't Break The Oath (1984)

Misfits Friday The 13th [EP] Friday The 13th (2016)

Killer Be Killed Face Down Killer Be Killed (2014)

Soulfly Superstition Totem, OUT 05/08

Through The Void Believe single, NEW ! BE

Megadeth Bad Omen Peace Sells…But Who's Buying? (1986)

Kreator Midnight Sun Hate Über Alles, OUT 03/06

Amon Amarth As Loke Falls Deceiver Of The Gods (2013)

Septicflesh A Desert Throne Modern Primitive, OUT 20/05

Candlemass Crystal Ball Epicus Doomicus Metallicus (1986)

Behemoth Ov My Herculean Exile Opvs Contra Natvram, OUT 16/09

The Black Dahlia Murder What A Horrible Night To Have A Curse Nocturnal (2007)

Inexorum Equinox Vigil Equinox Vigil, OUT 17/06