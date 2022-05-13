RTBFPasser au contenu

Classic 21 Metal

Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 13 mai 2022

il y a 36 minutes1 min
Par Classic 21

Artiste

Titre

Album

Witchfinder General

Witchfinder General

Death Penalty (1982)

Iron Maiden

The Trooper

Piece Of Mind (1983)

Halestorm

Back From The Dead

Back From The Dead, NEW !

Iconic

Nowhere To Run

Second Skin, OUT 17/06

Black Sabbath

Heaven and Hell

Heaven And Hell (1980)

Down

Witchtripper

Down IV - Part I : The Purple EP (2012)

Saxon

Crusader

Crusader (1984)

Metal Church

Metal Church

Metal Church (1984)

Anvil

When All Hell Breaks Loose

Juggernaut Of Justice (2011)

Cave In

Blood Spiller

Heavy Pendulum, OUT 20/05

Ecstatic Vision

Elusive Mojo

[EP] Elusive Mojo, NEW !

Mercyful Fate

Come To The Sabbath

Don't Break The Oath (1984)

Misfits

Friday The 13th

[EP] Friday The 13th (2016)

Killer Be Killed

Face Down

Killer Be Killed (2014)

Soulfly

Superstition

Totem, OUT 05/08

Through The Void

Believe

single, NEW ! BE

Megadeth

Bad Omen

Peace Sells…But Who's Buying? (1986)

Kreator

Midnight Sun

Hate Über Alles, OUT 03/06

Amon Amarth

As Loke Falls

Deceiver Of The Gods (2013)

Septicflesh

A Desert Throne

Modern Primitive, OUT 20/05

Candlemass

Crystal Ball

Epicus Doomicus Metallicus (1986)

Behemoth

Ov My Herculean Exile

Opvs Contra Natvram, OUT 16/09

The Black Dahlia Murder

What A Horrible Night To Have A Curse

Nocturnal (2007)

Inexorum

Equinox Vigil

Equinox Vigil, OUT 17/06

Black Widow

Come To The Sabbat

Sacrifice (1970)

