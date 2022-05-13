Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 13 mai 2022

|
Witchfinder General
|
Witchfinder General
|
Death Penalty (1982)
|
Iron Maiden
|
The Trooper
|
Piece Of Mind (1983)
|
Halestorm
|
Back From The Dead
|
Back From The Dead, NEW !
|
Iconic
|
Nowhere To Run
|
Second Skin, OUT 17/06
|
Black Sabbath
|
Heaven and Hell
|
Heaven And Hell (1980)
|
Down
|
Witchtripper
|
Down IV - Part I : The Purple EP (2012)
|
Saxon
|
Crusader
|
Crusader (1984)
|
Metal Church
|
Metal Church
|
Metal Church (1984)
|
Anvil
|
When All Hell Breaks Loose
|
Juggernaut Of Justice (2011)
|
Cave In
|
Blood Spiller
|
Heavy Pendulum, OUT 20/05
|
Ecstatic Vision
|
Elusive Mojo
|
[EP] Elusive Mojo, NEW !
|
Mercyful Fate
|
Come To The Sabbath
|
Don't Break The Oath (1984)
|
Misfits
|
Friday The 13th
|
[EP] Friday The 13th (2016)
|
Killer Be Killed
|
Face Down
|
Killer Be Killed (2014)
|
Soulfly
|
Superstition
|
Totem, OUT 05/08
|
Through The Void
|
Believe
|
single, NEW ! BE
|
Megadeth
|
Bad Omen
|
Peace Sells…But Who's Buying? (1986)
|
Kreator
|
Midnight Sun
|
Hate Über Alles, OUT 03/06
|
Amon Amarth
|
As Loke Falls
|
Deceiver Of The Gods (2013)
|
Septicflesh
|
A Desert Throne
|
Modern Primitive, OUT 20/05
|
Candlemass
|
Crystal Ball
|
Epicus Doomicus Metallicus (1986)
|
Behemoth
|
Ov My Herculean Exile
|
Opvs Contra Natvram, OUT 16/09
|
The Black Dahlia Murder
|
What A Horrible Night To Have A Curse
|
Nocturnal (2007)
|
Inexorum
|
Equinox Vigil
|
Equinox Vigil, OUT 17/06
|
Black Widow
|
Come To The Sabbat
|
Sacrifice (1970)
