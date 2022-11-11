|
Artiste
|
Titre
|
Album
|
Judas Priest
|
You've Got Another Thing Comin'
|
Screaming For Vengeance (1982)
|
Nazareth
|
Razamanaz
|
Razamanaz (1973)
|
Virgin Prozak
|
Witch
|
single, NEW ! BE
|
Brutus
|
Liar
|
Unison Life, NEW ! BE
|
Guns N Roses
|
November Rain (2022 version)
|
Use Your Illusion I + II (deluxe box set), NEW !
|
Ozzy Osbourne
|
S.A.T.O.
|
Diary Of A Madman (1981)
|
Warlung
|
Return Of The Warlords
|
Vulture's Paradise, NEW !
|
Green Lung
|
Old Gods
|
Black Harvest (2021)
|
Corrosion Of Conformity
|
Vote With A Bullet
|
Blind (1991)
|
Tenacious D
|
Beelzeboss
|
The Pick Of Destiny (2006)
|
Firewind
|
Warriors And Saints
|
Immortals (2017)
|
Helloween
|
Eagle Fly Free
|
Keeper Of The Seven Keys, Pt. II (1988)
|
Kreator
|
Satan Is Real
|
Gods Of Violence (2017)
|
Vended
|
Overall
|
single, NEW !
|
Slipknot
|
Acidic
|
The End, So Far (2022)
|
Volbeat
|
Seal The Deal
|
Seal The Deal and Let's Boogie (2016)
|
Metallica
|
Whiplash
|
Kill 'Em All (1983)
|
Soilwork
|
Natural Born Chaos
|
Natural Born Chaos (2002)
|
Agnostic Front
|
Gotta Go
|
Something's Gotta Give (1998)
|
The Dillinger Escape Plan
|
Milk Lizard
|
Ire Works (2007)
|
Mastodon
|
Sickle And Peace
|
Hushed And Grim (2021)
|
Triptykon
|
Breathing
|
Melana Chasmata (2014)
|
The Hu
|
Wolf Totem
|
The Gereg (2019)
|
Wormwitch
|
Ehxumed From Flaming Stars
|
single, NEW !
Classic 21 Metal
Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 11 novembre 2022
