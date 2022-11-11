Passer au contenu
Icône représentant un article audio.

Classic 21 Metal

Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 11 novembre 2022

il y a 22 minutesTemps de lecture1 min
Par Classic 21

Artiste

Titre

Album

Judas Priest

You've Got Another Thing Comin'

Screaming For Vengeance (1982)

Nazareth

Razamanaz

Razamanaz (1973)

Virgin Prozak

Witch

single, NEW ! BE

Brutus

Liar

Unison Life, NEW ! BE

Guns N Roses

November Rain (2022 version)

Use Your Illusion I + II (deluxe box set), NEW !

Ozzy Osbourne

S.A.T.O.

Diary Of A Madman (1981)

Warlung

Return Of The Warlords

Vulture's Paradise, NEW !

Green Lung

Old Gods

Black Harvest (2021)

Corrosion Of Conformity

Vote With A Bullet

Blind (1991)

Tenacious D

Beelzeboss

The Pick Of Destiny (2006)

Firewind

Warriors And Saints

Immortals (2017)

Helloween

Eagle Fly Free

Keeper Of The Seven Keys, Pt. II (1988)

Kreator

Satan Is Real

Gods Of Violence (2017)

Vended

Overall

single, NEW !

Slipknot

Acidic

The End, So Far (2022)

Volbeat

Seal The Deal

Seal The Deal and Let's Boogie (2016)

Metallica

Whiplash

Kill 'Em All (1983)

Soilwork

Natural Born Chaos

Natural Born Chaos (2002)

Agnostic Front

Gotta Go

Something's Gotta Give (1998)

The Dillinger Escape Plan

Milk Lizard

Ire Works (2007)

Mastodon

Sickle And Peace

Hushed And Grim (2021)

Triptykon

Breathing

Melana Chasmata (2014)

The Hu

Wolf Totem

The Gereg (2019)

Wormwitch

Ehxumed From Flaming Stars

single, NEW !

