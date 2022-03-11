Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 11 mars 2022

Artiste Titre Album

Black Sabbath Sabbath Bloody Sabbath Sabbath Bloody Sabbath (1973)

Rammstein Zeit Zeit, OUT 29/04

Ghost Kaisarion Impera, NEW !

Ghost Watcher In The Sky Impera, NEW !

Ghost Griftwood Impera, NEW !

Disturbed Down With The Sickness The Sickness (2000)

Rave On Binary Burn It Down Single, NEW ! BE

Besvärjelsen Digerliden Atlas, OUT 27/05

In Solitude To Her Darkness The World; The Flesh : The Devil (2011)

Testament 3 Days In Darkness The Gathering (1999)

Pantera Walk Vulgar Display Of Power (1992)

Pantera Mouth For War Vulgar Display Of Power (1992)

Meshuggah Light The Shortening Fuse Immutable, OUT 01/04

Whores Imposter Syndrome Single, NEW !

Cirith Ungol Forever Black Forever Black (2020)

Crowbar Bleeding From Every Hole Zero And Below, NEW !

Firespawn Lucifer Has Spoken Shadow Realms (2015)

Watain Serimosa The Agony and Ecstasy Of Watain, OUT 29/04

Helloween Eagle Fly Free Keeper Of The Seven Keys, Pt. II (1988)

Iron Maiden Hallowed Be Thy Name The Number Of The Beast (1982)

Alice Cooper Hallowed Be My Name Love It To Death (1971)