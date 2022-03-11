|
Artiste
|
Titre
|
Album
|
Black Sabbath
|
Sabbath Bloody Sabbath
|
Sabbath Bloody Sabbath (1973)
|
Rammstein
|
Zeit
|
Zeit, OUT 29/04
|
Ghost
|
Kaisarion
|
Impera, NEW !
|
Ghost
|
Watcher In The Sky
|
Impera, NEW !
|
Ghost
|
Griftwood
|
Impera, NEW !
|
Disturbed
|
Down With The Sickness
|
The Sickness (2000)
|
Rave On Binary
|
Burn It Down
|
Single, NEW ! BE
|
Besvärjelsen
|
Digerliden
|
Atlas, OUT 27/05
|
In Solitude
|
To Her Darkness
|
The World; The Flesh : The Devil (2011)
|
Testament
|
3 Days In Darkness
|
The Gathering (1999)
|
Pantera
|
Walk
|
Vulgar Display Of Power (1992)
|
Pantera
|
Mouth For War
|
Vulgar Display Of Power (1992)
|
Meshuggah
|
Light The Shortening Fuse
|
Immutable, OUT 01/04
|
Whores
|
Imposter Syndrome
|
Single, NEW !
|
Cirith Ungol
|
Forever Black
|
Forever Black (2020)
|
Crowbar
|
Bleeding From Every Hole
|
Zero And Below, NEW !
|
Firespawn
|
Lucifer Has Spoken
|
Shadow Realms (2015)
|
Watain
|
Serimosa
|
The Agony and Ecstasy Of Watain, OUT 29/04
|
Helloween
|
Eagle Fly Free
|
Keeper Of The Seven Keys, Pt. II (1988)
|
Iron Maiden
|
Hallowed Be Thy Name
|
The Number Of The Beast (1982)
|
Alice Cooper
|
Hallowed Be My Name
|
Love It To Death (1971)
|
Dark Funeral
|
Leviathan
|
We Are The Apocalypse, OUT 18/03
Classic 21 Metal
Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 11 mars 2022
