Classic 21 Metal

Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 11 mars 2022

il y a 1 heure1 min
Par Classic 21
Classic 21 Metal

Artiste

Titre

Album

Black Sabbath

Sabbath Bloody Sabbath

Sabbath Bloody Sabbath (1973)

Rammstein

Zeit

Zeit, OUT 29/04

Ghost

Kaisarion

Impera, NEW !

Ghost

Watcher In The Sky

Impera, NEW !

Ghost

Griftwood

Impera, NEW !

Disturbed

Down With The Sickness

The Sickness (2000)

Rave On Binary

Burn It Down

Single, NEW ! BE

Besvärjelsen

Digerliden

Atlas, OUT 27/05

In Solitude

To Her Darkness

The World; The Flesh : The Devil (2011)

Testament

3 Days In Darkness

The Gathering (1999)

Pantera

Walk

Vulgar Display Of Power (1992)

Pantera

Mouth For War

Vulgar Display Of Power (1992)

Meshuggah

Light The Shortening Fuse

Immutable, OUT 01/04

Whores

Imposter Syndrome

Single, NEW !

Cirith Ungol

Forever Black

Forever Black (2020)

Crowbar

Bleeding From Every Hole

Zero And Below, NEW !

Firespawn

Lucifer Has Spoken

Shadow Realms (2015)

Watain

Serimosa

The Agony and Ecstasy Of Watain, OUT 29/04

Helloween

Eagle Fly Free

Keeper Of The Seven Keys, Pt. II (1988)

Iron Maiden

Hallowed Be Thy Name

The Number Of The Beast (1982)

Alice Cooper

Hallowed Be My Name

Love It To Death (1971)

Dark Funeral

Leviathan

We Are The Apocalypse, OUT 18/03

