Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 11 février 2022

Iron Maiden Running Free Iron Maiden (1980)

W.A.S.P. Hellion W.A.S.P. (1984)

Halestorm The Steeple Back From The Dead, OUT 06/05

Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators The River Is Rising IV, NEW !

Mr Big Colorado Bulldog Bump Ahead (1993)

Rage Against The Machine Know Your Enemy Rage Against The Machine (1992)

BillyBio Turn The Wounds Leaders And Liars, OUT 23/05

Crowbar The Cemetery Angels Sever The Wicked Hand (2011)

Motörhead Built For Speed Orgasmatron (1986)

Hangman's Chair Cold And Distant A Loner, NEW !

Tars Hello Case single (2020), BE

Saint Vitus Saint Vitus Saint Vitus (1984)

Sweet Set Me Free Sweet Fanny Adams (1974)

Pantera Domination Cowboys From Hell (1990)

Arch Enemy Handshake With Hell Deceivers, OUT 29/07

Kreator Hate Über Alles Hate Über Alles, OUT 03/06

Iron Reagan Miserable Failure The Tyranny Of Will (2014)

Channel Zero Fool's Parade Black Fuel (1997), BE

Stake Doped Up Salvation Critical Method (2019), BE

Kublai Khan Swan song (ft. Scott Vogel) Lowest Form Of Animal [EP], NEW !

Judiciary Social Crusade Surface Noise (2019)

Whitesnake Still Of The Night Whitesnake (1987)

Obituary Visions In My Head Inked In Blood (2014)

Venom Prison Nemesis Erebos, NEW !

Watain The Howling The Agony & Ecstasy of Watain, OUT 29/04