Artiste
Titre
Album
Iron Maiden
Running Free
Iron Maiden (1980)
W.A.S.P.
Hellion
W.A.S.P. (1984)
Halestorm
The Steeple
Back From The Dead, OUT 06/05
Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators
The River Is Rising
IV, NEW !
Mr Big
Colorado Bulldog
Bump Ahead (1993)
Rage Against The Machine
Know Your Enemy
Rage Against The Machine (1992)
BillyBio
Turn The Wounds
Leaders And Liars, OUT 23/05
Crowbar
The Cemetery Angels
Sever The Wicked Hand (2011)
Motörhead
Built For Speed
Orgasmatron (1986)
Hangman's Chair
Cold And Distant
A Loner, NEW !
Tars
Hello Case
single (2020), BE
Saint Vitus
Saint Vitus
Saint Vitus (1984)
Sweet
Set Me Free
Sweet Fanny Adams (1974)
Pantera
Domination
Cowboys From Hell (1990)
Arch Enemy
Handshake With Hell
Deceivers, OUT 29/07
Kreator
Hate Über Alles
Hate Über Alles, OUT 03/06
Iron Reagan
Miserable Failure
The Tyranny Of Will (2014)
Channel Zero
Fool's Parade
Black Fuel (1997), BE
Stake
Doped Up Salvation
Critical Method (2019), BE
Kublai Khan
Swan song (ft. Scott Vogel)
Lowest Form Of Animal [EP], NEW !
Judiciary
Social Crusade
Surface Noise (2019)
Whitesnake
Still Of The Night
Whitesnake (1987)
Obituary
Visions In My Head
Inked In Blood (2014)
Venom Prison
Nemesis
Erebos, NEW !
Watain
The Howling
The Agony & Ecstasy of Watain, OUT 29/04
Urfaust
Die Erste Levitation
Compilation of Intoxications (2021)
Classic 21 Metal
Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 11 février 2022
