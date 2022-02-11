Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 11 février 2022

RTBFPasser au contenu

Artiste

Titre

Album

Iron Maiden

Running Free

Iron Maiden (1980)

W.A.S.P.

Hellion

W.A.S.P. (1984)

Halestorm

The Steeple

Back From The Dead, OUT 06/05

Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators

The River Is Rising

IV, NEW !

Mr Big

Colorado Bulldog

Bump Ahead (1993)

Rage Against The Machine

Know Your Enemy

Rage Against The Machine (1992)

BillyBio

Turn The Wounds

Leaders And Liars, OUT 23/05

Crowbar

The Cemetery Angels

Sever The Wicked Hand (2011)

Motörhead

Built For Speed

Orgasmatron (1986)

Hangman's Chair

Cold And Distant

A Loner, NEW !

Tars

Hello Case

single (2020), BE

Saint Vitus

Saint Vitus

Saint Vitus (1984)

Sweet

Set Me Free

Sweet Fanny Adams (1974)

Pantera

Domination

Cowboys From Hell (1990)

Arch Enemy

Handshake With Hell

Deceivers, OUT 29/07

Kreator

Hate Über Alles

Hate Über Alles, OUT 03/06

Iron Reagan

Miserable Failure

The Tyranny Of Will (2014)

Channel Zero

Fool's Parade

Black Fuel (1997), BE

Stake

Doped Up Salvation

Critical Method (2019), BE

Kublai Khan

Swan song (ft. Scott Vogel)

Lowest Form Of Animal [EP], NEW !

Judiciary

Social Crusade

Surface Noise (2019)

Whitesnake

Still Of The Night

Whitesnake (1987)

Obituary

Visions In My Head

Inked In Blood (2014)

Venom Prison

Nemesis

Erebos, NEW !

Watain

The Howling

The Agony & Ecstasy of Watain, OUT 29/04

Urfaust

Die Erste Levitation

Compilation of Intoxications (2021)

