Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 10 mars 2023

Artiste Titre Album

Helloween I Want Out Keeper Of The Seven Key, Part. II (1988)

Black Label Society Suicide Messiah Mafia (2005)

Holy Temper Slave The Happiness Trap (2022), BE

Alice In Chains Would? Dirt (1992)

Disturbed Down With The Sickness The Sickness (2000)

Cobra The Impaler Tempest Rising Colossal Gods (2022), BE

Machine Head Old Burn My Eyes (1994)

Hangman's Chair Spleenwise single, NEW !

Cathedral Hopkins (The Witchfinder General) The Carnival Bizarre (1995)

Manowar Blood Of My Enemies Hail To England (1984)

Grave Digger Heavy Metal Breakdown Heavy Metal Breakdown (1984)

Raven Mind Over Metal All For One (1983)

Gojira Flying Whales From Mars To Sirius (2005)

Slipknot Psychosocial All Hope Is Gone (2008)

Cult Of Luna Cold Burn The Long Road North (2022)

Biohazard Tales From The Hard Side State Of The World Address (1994)

Kreator Civilization Collapse Phantom Antichrist (2012)

Havok Fear Campaign V (2020)

Saint Karloff Psychedelic Man Paleolithic War Crimes, OUT 02/06

Sandrider Circles Enveletration, NEW !

Deviate Ony By One State Of Grace (1999), BE