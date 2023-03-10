Passer au contenu
Rechercher
Icône représentant un article audio.

Classic 21 Metal

Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 10 mars 2023

Temps de lecture1 min
Par Classic 21

Artiste

Titre

Album

Helloween

I Want Out

Keeper Of The Seven Key, Part. II (1988)

Black Label Society

Suicide Messiah

Mafia (2005)

Holy Temper

Slave

The Happiness Trap (2022), BE

Alice In Chains

Would?

Dirt (1992)

Disturbed

Down With The Sickness

The Sickness (2000)

Cobra The Impaler

Tempest Rising

Colossal Gods (2022), BE

Machine Head

Old

Burn My Eyes (1994)

Hangman's Chair

Spleenwise

single, NEW !

Cathedral

Hopkins (The Witchfinder General)

The Carnival Bizarre (1995)

Manowar

Blood Of My Enemies

Hail To England (1984)

Grave Digger

Heavy Metal Breakdown

Heavy Metal Breakdown (1984)

Raven

Mind Over Metal

All For One (1983)

Gojira

Flying Whales

From Mars To Sirius (2005)

Slipknot

Psychosocial

All Hope Is Gone (2008)

Cult Of Luna

Cold Burn

The Long Road North (2022)

Biohazard

Tales From The Hard Side

State Of The World Address (1994)

Kreator

Civilization Collapse

Phantom Antichrist (2012)

Havok

Fear Campaign

V (2020)

Saint Karloff

Psychedelic Man

Paleolithic War Crimes, OUT 02/06

Sandrider

Circles

Enveletration, NEW !

Deviate

Ony By One

State Of Grace (1999), BE

Death

Spiritual Healing

Spiritual Healing (1990)

Inscrivez-vous aux newsletters de la RTBF

Info, sport, émissions, cinéma...Découvrez l'offre complète des newsletters de nos thématiques et restez informés de nos contenus
Je m'inscris

Articles recommandés pour vous