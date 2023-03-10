Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 10 mars 2023

|
Artiste
|
Titre
|
Album
|
Helloween
|
I Want Out
|
Keeper Of The Seven Key, Part. II (1988)
|
Black Label Society
|
Suicide Messiah
|
Mafia (2005)
|
Holy Temper
|
Slave
|
The Happiness Trap (2022), BE
|
Alice In Chains
|
Would?
|
Dirt (1992)
|
Disturbed
|
Down With The Sickness
|
The Sickness (2000)
|
Cobra The Impaler
|
Tempest Rising
|
Colossal Gods (2022), BE
|
Machine Head
|
Old
|
Burn My Eyes (1994)
|
Hangman's Chair
|
Spleenwise
|
single, NEW !
|
Cathedral
|
Hopkins (The Witchfinder General)
|
The Carnival Bizarre (1995)
|
Manowar
|
Blood Of My Enemies
|
Hail To England (1984)
|
Grave Digger
|
Heavy Metal Breakdown
|
Heavy Metal Breakdown (1984)
|
Raven
|
Mind Over Metal
|
All For One (1983)
|
Gojira
|
Flying Whales
|
From Mars To Sirius (2005)
|
Slipknot
|
Psychosocial
|
All Hope Is Gone (2008)
|
Cult Of Luna
|
Cold Burn
|
The Long Road North (2022)
|
Biohazard
|
Tales From The Hard Side
|
State Of The World Address (1994)
|
Kreator
|
Civilization Collapse
|
Phantom Antichrist (2012)
|
Havok
|
Fear Campaign
|
V (2020)
|
Saint Karloff
|
Psychedelic Man
|
Paleolithic War Crimes, OUT 02/06
|
Sandrider
|
Circles
|
Enveletration, NEW !
|
Deviate
|
Ony By One
|
State Of Grace (1999), BE
|
Death
|
Spiritual Healing
|
Spiritual Healing (1990)