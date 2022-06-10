RTBFPasser au contenu

Classic 21 Metal

Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 10 juin 2022 (spéciale Metallica)

il y a 51 minutes1 min
Par Classic 21
Artiste Titre Album
Tygers Of Pan Tang Gangland Spellbound (1981)
Metallica Hit the Lights Kill 'Em All (1983)
Metallica Crash Course In Brain Surgery (Budgie cover) The $5,98 EP : Garage Days Revisited (1987)
Metallica One …And Justice For All (1988)
Metallica All Nightmare Long Death Magnetic (2008)
Metallica Seek And Destroy (demo version) [DEMO] No Life 'Til Leather (1982)
Metallica Creeping Death Ride the Lightning (1984)
Anthrax Metal Thrashing Mad Fistful Of Metal (1984)
Metallica Battery Master Of Puppets (1986)
Megadeth In My Darkest Hour So Far…So Good…So What! (1988)
Metallica Master Of Puppets Master Of Puppets (1986)
Metallica The God That Failed Metallica (1991)
Metallica Through The Never Metallica (1991)
Metallica 2x4 Load (1996)
Metallica Fuel ReLoad (1997)
Metallica Turn The Page (Bob Seger cover) [EP] Garage Inc. (1998)
Metallica The Memory Remains (ft. Marianne Faithfull) ReLoad (1997)
Metallica Frantic St Anger (2003)
Metallica Spit Out The Bone Hardwired…To Self-Destruct (2016)
Metallica Hardwired Hardwired…To Self-Destruct (2016)

