|Artiste
|Titre
|Album
|Tygers Of Pan Tang
|Gangland
|Spellbound (1981)
|Metallica
|Hit the Lights
|Kill 'Em All (1983)
|Metallica
|Crash Course In Brain Surgery (Budgie cover)
|The $5,98 EP : Garage Days Revisited (1987)
|Metallica
|One
|…And Justice For All (1988)
|Metallica
|All Nightmare Long
|Death Magnetic (2008)
|Metallica
|Seek And Destroy (demo version)
|[DEMO] No Life 'Til Leather (1982)
|Metallica
|Creeping Death
|Ride the Lightning (1984)
|Anthrax
|Metal Thrashing Mad
|Fistful Of Metal (1984)
|Metallica
|Battery
|Master Of Puppets (1986)
|Megadeth
|In My Darkest Hour
|So Far…So Good…So What! (1988)
|Metallica
|Master Of Puppets
|Master Of Puppets (1986)
|Metallica
|The God That Failed
|Metallica (1991)
|Metallica
|Through The Never
|Metallica (1991)
|Metallica
|2x4
|Load (1996)
|Metallica
|Fuel
|ReLoad (1997)
|Metallica
|Turn The Page (Bob Seger cover)
|[EP] Garage Inc. (1998)
|Metallica
|The Memory Remains (ft. Marianne Faithfull)
|ReLoad (1997)
|Metallica
|Frantic
|St Anger (2003)
|Metallica
|Spit Out The Bone
|Hardwired…To Self-Destruct (2016)
|Metallica
|Hardwired
|Hardwired…To Self-Destruct (2016)
Classic 21 Metal
Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 10 juin 2022 (spéciale Metallica)
