|Iron Maiden
|The Writing On The Wall
|Senjutsu (2021)
|The Dead Daisies
|Chosen And Justified
|Holy Ground (2021)
|Volbeat
|Seal The Deal
|Seal The Deal…And Let's Boogie (2016)
|Mercyful Fate
|Nightmare
|Don't Break The Oath (1984)
|Deftones
|My Own Summer (Shove It)
|Around The Fur (1997)
|Stake
|Fuck My Anxiety
|Single, NEW ! BE
|Mastodon
|High Road
|Once More 'Round The Sun (2014)
|Fu Manchu
|Times Is Going On
|[EP] Fu30, Pt 1 (2020)
|Down
|Stone The Crow
|NOLA (1994)
|Alice Cooper
|No More Mr Guy
|Billion Dollar Babies (1973)
|Scorpions
|Blackout
|Blackout (1982)
|Deep Purple
|Fireball
|Fireball (1971)
|Sabaton
|Christmas Truce
|The War To End All Wars (2022)
|Judas Priest
|Painkiller
|Painkiller (1990)
|Destruction
|Diabolical
|Diabolical (2022)
|Evil invaders
|Sledgehammer Justice
|Shattering Reflection (2022), BE
|Suicidal Tendencies
|You Can't Bring Me Down
|Lights…Camera…Revolution! (1990)
|Paradise Lost
|Fear Of Impending Hell
|Tragic Idol (2012)
|Naglfar
|Like Poison For The Soul
|Cerecloth (2020)
|High On Fire
|The Black Plot
|Luminiferous (2015)
|Bütcher
|Iron Bitch
|666 Goats Carry My Chariot (2020), BE
|Sepultura
|Roots Bloody Roots
|Roots (1996)
|Korn
|Dead Bodies Everywhere
|Follow The Leader (1998)
|Graspop Metal Meeting
|Anthem
|Single, NEW ! BE
Classic 21 Metal
Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 10 juin 2022 (spéciale Graspop)
CLASSIC 21 METAL
Avec Marie-Amélie Mastin et Cyril Wilfart, chaque vendredi soir, de 22h à minuit.
