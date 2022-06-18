RTBFPasser au contenu

Classic 21 Metal

Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 10 juin 2022 (spéciale Graspop)

CLASSIC 21 METAL

Avec Marie-Amélie Mastin et Cyril Wilfart, chaque vendredi soir, de 22h à minuit.

il y a 1 heure1 min
Par Classic 21
Artiste Titre Album
Iron Maiden The Writing On The Wall Senjutsu (2021)
The Dead Daisies Chosen And Justified Holy Ground (2021)
Volbeat Seal The Deal Seal The Deal…And Let's Boogie (2016)
Mercyful Fate Nightmare Don't Break The Oath (1984)
Deftones My Own Summer (Shove It) Around The Fur (1997)
Stake Fuck My Anxiety Single, NEW ! BE
Mastodon High Road Once More 'Round The Sun (2014)
Fu Manchu Times Is Going On [EP] Fu30, Pt 1 (2020)
Down Stone The Crow NOLA (1994)
Alice Cooper No More Mr Guy Billion Dollar Babies (1973)
Scorpions Blackout Blackout (1982)
Deep Purple Fireball Fireball (1971)
Sabaton Christmas Truce The War To End All Wars (2022)
Judas Priest Painkiller Painkiller (1990)
Destruction Diabolical Diabolical (2022)
Evil invaders Sledgehammer Justice Shattering Reflection (2022), BE
Suicidal Tendencies You Can't Bring Me Down Lights…Camera…Revolution! (1990)
Paradise Lost Fear Of Impending Hell Tragic Idol (2012)
Naglfar Like Poison For The Soul Cerecloth (2020)
High On Fire The Black Plot Luminiferous (2015)
Bütcher Iron Bitch 666 Goats Carry My Chariot (2020), BE
Sepultura Roots Bloody Roots Roots (1996)
Korn Dead Bodies Everywhere Follow The Leader (1998)
Graspop Metal Meeting Anthem Single, NEW ! BE

