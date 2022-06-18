Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 10 juin 2022 (spéciale Graspop)

The Writing On The Wall

The Writing On The Wall

The Writing On The Wall

The Writing On The Wall

The Writing On The Wall

The Writing On The Wall

Around The Fur (1997)

Around The Fur (1997)

Around The Fur (1997)

Around The Fur (1997)

Around The Fur (1997)

Around The Fur (1997)

My Own Summer (Shove It)

My Own Summer (Shove It)

My Own Summer (Shove It)

My Own Summer (Shove It)

My Own Summer (Shove It)

My Own Summer (Shove It)

Single, NEW ! BE

Single, NEW ! BE

Single, NEW ! BE

Single, NEW ! BE

Single, NEW ! BE

Single, NEW ! BE

Once More 'Round The Sun (2014)

Once More 'Round The Sun (2014)

Once More 'Round The Sun (2014)

Once More 'Round The Sun (2014)

Once More 'Round The Sun (2014)

Once More 'Round The Sun (2014)

Times Is Going On

Times Is Going On

Times Is Going On

Times Is Going On

Times Is Going On

Times Is Going On

No More Mr Guy

No More Mr Guy

No More Mr Guy

No More Mr Guy

No More Mr Guy

No More Mr Guy

The War To End All Wars (2022)

The War To End All Wars (2022)

The War To End All Wars (2022)

The War To End All Wars (2022)

The War To End All Wars (2022)

The War To End All Wars (2022)

Suicidal Tendencies

You Can't Bring Me Down