Icône représentant un article audio.

Classic 21 Metal

Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 10 février 2023

il y a 1 heureTemps de lecture1 min
Par Classic 21

Artiste

Titre

Album

Mr Big

Colorado Bulldog

Bump Ahead (1993)

The Winery Dogs

Gaslight

III, NEW !

Witchfynde

Give 'Em Hell

Give 'Em Hell (1980)

Iron Maiden

Murders In The Rue Morgue

Killers (1981)

Rage Against The Machine

Know Your Enemy

Rage Against The Machine (1992)

KillTheLogo

Riot As One

Reset (2021), BE

Guns N Roses

Nightrain

Appetite For Destruction (1987)

L.A. Guns

You Betray

Black Diamonds, OUT 14/04

Alice Cooper

Paranormal

Paranormal (2017)

Truckfighters

Mind Control

Universe (2014)

Corrosion Of Conformity

Albatross

Deliverance (1994)

Rainbow

Spotlight Kid

Difficult to Cure (1981)

Anvil

March Of The Crabs

Metal On Metal (1982)

Megadeth

Mechanix

Killing Is My Business…And Business Is Good! (1985)

Metal Church

Metal Church

Metal Church (1984)

Wondjina

Stick To Your Guns

single, NEW ! BE

Bullet For My Valentine

Tears Don't Fall

The Poison (2005)

Flotsam & Jetsam

Hammerhead

Doomsday For The Deceiver (1986)

Sleep Token

The Summoning

single, NEW !

Turnstile

T.L.C (Turnstile Love Connection)

Glow On (2021)

Dr Living Dead

Scanners

Crush The Sublime Gods (2015)

Paradise Lost

Fear Of Impending Hell

Tragic Idol (2012)

Memoriam

Al Is Lost

Rise To Power, NEW !

Behemoth

The Satanist

The Satanist (2014)

Kvelertak

Mjod

Kvelertak (2010)

