Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 10 février 2023

Artiste
Titre
Album
Mr Big
Colorado Bulldog
Bump Ahead (1993)
The Winery Dogs
Gaslight
III, NEW !
Witchfynde
Give 'Em Hell
Give 'Em Hell (1980)
Iron Maiden
Murders In The Rue Morgue
Killers (1981)
Rage Against The Machine
Know Your Enemy
Rage Against The Machine (1992)
KillTheLogo
Riot As One
Reset (2021), BE
Guns N Roses
Nightrain
Appetite For Destruction (1987)
L.A. Guns
You Betray
Black Diamonds, OUT 14/04
Alice Cooper
Paranormal
Paranormal (2017)
Truckfighters
Mind Control
Universe (2014)
Corrosion Of Conformity
Albatross
Deliverance (1994)
Rainbow
Spotlight Kid
Difficult to Cure (1981)
Anvil
March Of The Crabs
Metal On Metal (1982)
Megadeth
Mechanix
Killing Is My Business…And Business Is Good! (1985)
Metal Church
Metal Church
Metal Church (1984)
Wondjina
Stick To Your Guns
single, NEW ! BE
Bullet For My Valentine
Tears Don't Fall
The Poison (2005)
Flotsam & Jetsam
Hammerhead
Doomsday For The Deceiver (1986)
Sleep Token
The Summoning
single, NEW !
Turnstile
T.L.C (Turnstile Love Connection)
Glow On (2021)
Dr Living Dead
Scanners
Crush The Sublime Gods (2015)
Paradise Lost
Fear Of Impending Hell
Tragic Idol (2012)
Memoriam
Al Is Lost
Rise To Power, NEW !
Behemoth
The Satanist
The Satanist (2014)
Kvelertak
Mjod
Kvelertak (2010)