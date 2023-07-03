Classic 21 Metal, la playlist de l'été 2023

|
Artiste
|
Titre
|
Album Alice Cooper
|
Alice Cooper
|
Billion Dollar Babies
|
Billion Dollar Babies (1973)
|
Alice Cooper
|
10 Minutes Before the Worm
|
Pretties For You (1969)
|
Alice Cooper
|
Eighteen
|
Love It to Death (1971)
|
Alice Cooper
|
Social Debris
|
Detroit Stories (2021)
|
Alice Cooper
|
Dead Babies
|
Killer (1971)
|
Alice Cooper
|
The Black Widow
|
Welcome To My Nightmare (1975)
|
Alice Cooper
|
King Of The silver Screen
|
Lace & Whiskey (1977)
|
Billion Dollar Babies
|
I Miss You
|
Battle Axe (1977)
|
Alice Cooper
|
Poison
|
Trash (1989)
|
Alice Cooper
|
Brutal Planet
|
Brutal Planet (2000)
|
Alice Cooper
|
School's Out (live)
|
A Paranormal Evening At The Olympia Paris (2018)
|
Artiste
|
Titre
|
Album Ozzy Osbourne - Black Sabbath
|
Black Sabbath
|
Sabbath Bloody Sabbath
|
Sabbath Bloody Sabbath (1973)
|
Black Sabbath
|
Blue Suede Shoes
|
Black Box : The Complete Original Black Sabbath (1970-1978) (2004)
|
Ozzy Osbourne
|
Nothing Feels Right (ft. Zakk Wylde)
|
Patient Number Nine, NEW !
|
Black Label Society
|
Stillborn (ft. Ozzy Osbourne)
|
The Blessed Hellride (2003)
|
Rob Zombie
|
Iron Head (ft. Ozzy Osbourne)
|
The sinister Urge (2001)
|
Ozzy Osbourne
|
No Escape From Now (ft. Tony Iommi)
|
Patient Number Nine, NEW !
|
Ozzy Osbourne
|
A Thousand Shades (ft. Jeff Beck)
|
Patient Number Nine, NEW !
|
Alice Cooper
|
Hey Stoopid
|
Hey Stoopid (1991)
|
Ozzy Osbourne
|
Evil Shuffle (ft. Zakk Wylde)
|
Patient Number Nine, NEW !
|
Ozzy Osbourne
|
Immortal (ft. Mike McCready)
|
Patient Number Nine, NEW !
|
Ozzy Osbourne & Lemmy Kilmister
|
Hellraiser
|
No More Tears 30th anniversary edition (1991)
|
Lita Ford
|
Close My Eyes Forever (ft. Ozzy Osbourne)
|
Lita (1988)
|
Artiste
|
Titre
|
Album
|
Ostrogoth
|
The Hunter
|
Feelings Of Fury (1987), BE
|
Fuck The Drummer
|
Wizard Vs God
|
Single (2023), BE
|
Atum Nophi
|
The Everlasting Rose
|
Single, NEW! , BE
|
Chrome
|
The Hog
|
Single (2023), BE
|
Channel Zero
|
Black Fuel
|
Black Fuel (1996), BE
|
Sawaro
|
Alive
|
Single (2023), BE
|
Skeptical Minds
|
Cocoon
|
Single, NEW !, BE
|
Beyond Horizons
|
Battleground
|
Single, NEW !, BE
|
One Hour
|
Where Is My Place
|
[EP] One Hour (2019), BE
|
Deviate
|
One By One
|
State Of Grace (1999), BE
|
Infected
|
Disparity
|
[EP] Alchemy (2019), BE
|
Atroxentis
|
Per Aspera Ad Astra
|
[EP] Per Aspera Ad Astra, NEW ! BE
|
Schiste
|
Pouche Pouche
|
Schiste (2023), BE
|
Artiste
|
Titre
|
Album
|
Evil Invaders
|
Raising Hell
|
In For The Kill (2016), BE
|
Titan's Rage
|
Never Surrender
|
Never Surrender (2022), BE
|
Anamnesis
|
The Other
|
Single (2023), BE
|
Shock Treatment
|
The Rats Feast
|
Single (2023), BE
|
Killer
|
Wall Of Sound
|
Wall Of Sound (1982), BE
|
Adverse 96
|
Folded Paper
|
Clear The Lane, OUT 07/2023, BE
|
Fowv
|
Sirens
|
[EP] Joy Reclaimed, NEW ! BE
|
La Muerte
|
Monster
|
Sortilegia (2022), BE
|
Echoes Of Nihil
|
Dawn
|
Single, NEW !, BE
|
Tardigrad
|
Soul Streak
|
Single (2023), BE
|
Toxic Shock
|
On Thin Ice
|
Daily Demons (2013), BE
|
Bleedskin
|
Eternal Hatred
|
Blood Reign (2020), BE
|
Carnation
|
Cursed Mortality
|
Cursed Mortality, OUT 03/11, BE
|
Artiste
|
Titre
|
Album Folk
|
Alestorm
|
Shipwrecked
|
Back Through Time (2011)
|
Skyclad
|
The Widdershins Jig
|
The Wayward Sons Of Mother Earth (1991)
|
Korpiklaani
|
Ievan Pollka
|
Manala (2012)
|
Ensiferum
|
Way Of The Warrior
|
Two Paths (2017)
|
Bathory
|
Winterblot
|
Nordland I (2002)
|
Týr
|
By The Sword In My Hand
|
By The Light Of The Northern Star (2009)
|
Arkona
|
Zimushka
|
Slovo (2011)
|
Eluveitie
|
Rebirth
|
Ategnatos (2019)
|
Aktarum
|
Trolls In The Fog
|
Ragnatroll (2018), BE
|
Orphaned Land
|
All Is One
|
All Is One (2013)
|
WARDRUNA
|
Helvegen
|
Runaljod - Yggdrasil (2013)
|
Artiste
|
Titre
|
Album Cinéma d'Horreur
|
Witchfinder General
|
Witchfinder General
|
Death Penalty (1982)
|
Salems Lott
|
No Choice To Love
|
Salems Lott (2015)
|
Ghost
|
Hunter's Moon
|
Impera (2022)
|
Black Sabbath
|
The Mob Rules
|
Mob Rules (1981)
|
Bruce Dickinson
|
Bring Your Daughter To The Slaughter
|
The Nightmare On Elm Street 5 : The Dream Child - Soundtrack (1989)
|
Pantera
|
Avoid The Light
|
Dracula 2000 : Music from the Dimension Motion Picture (2000)
|
The Dudes Of Wrath
|
Shocker
|
Wes Craven's Shocker (No More Mr. Nice Guy - The Music), (1989)
|
Twisted Sister
|
Horror-Teria (The Beginning) : A) Captain Howdy
|
Stay Hungry (1984)
|
Kiss
|
Detroit Rock City
|
Destroyer (1976)
|
Alice Cooper
|
Steven
|
Welcome To My Nightmare (1975)
|
Body Count
|
The Ski Mask Way
|
Bloodlust (2017)
|
Dream Widow
|
A voir niveau timing….. //
|
Dream Widow (2022)
|
Artiste
|
Titre
|
Album Trash
|
Judas Priest
|
Exciter (live)
|
Unleashed In The East (1979)
|
Exodus
|
Bonded By Blood
|
Bonded By Blood (1985)
|
Metallica
|
Seek and Destroy
|
Kill 'Em All (1983)
|
Megadeth
|
Lying In State
|
Dystopia (2016)
|
Anthrax
|
Metal Thrashing Mad
|
Fistful Of Metal (1984)
|
Slayer
|
Angel Of Death
|
Reign In Blood (1986)
|
Testament
|
Practice What You Preach
|
Practice What You Preach (1989)
|
Death Angel
|
Agressor
|
Humanicide (2019)
|
Sepultura
|
Isolation
|
Quadra (2020)
|
Sodom
|
De Seau is De L'eau
|
Better Off Dead (1990)
|
Destruction
|
Nailed To The Cross
|
The Antichrist (2001)
|
Tank
|
Blood, Guts & Beer
|
Filth Hounds Of Hades (1982)
|
Artiste
|
Titre
|
Album Euro Metal
|
Stoned Jesus
|
Wound
|
The Harvest (2015)
|
Zeal & Ardor
|
Church Burns
|
Zeal & Ardor (2022)
|
Iron Maiden
|
The Number Of The Beast
|
The Number Of The Beast (1982)
|
The Answer
|
Aristocrat
|
Raise A Little Hell (2015)
|
Stake
|
Fuck My Anxiety
|
Love, Death and Decay (2022)
|
Terror Activator
|
Shy Of Enough
|
Frocibly Wasted, NEW !
|
Kreator
|
Fallen Brother
|
Gods Of Violence (2017)
|
Noctum
|
Temple Of The Living Dead
|
Final Sacrifice (2013)
|
Death SS
|
Baphomet
|
Heavy Demons (1991)
|
Fatal Nation
|
Lies
|
Metaphors (2022)
|
Septicflesh
|
A Desert Throne
|
Modern Primitive (2022)
|
Slomosa
|
Horses
|
Slomosa (2020)
|
Moonspell
|
Extinct
|
Extinct (2015)