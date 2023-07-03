Passer au contenu
Rechercher
Icône représentant un article audio.

Classic 21 Metal

Classic 21 Metal, la playlist de l'été 2023

Classic 21 Metal

Pour voir ce contenu, connectez-vous gratuitement

Temps de lecture
Par Classic 21 via

Artiste

Titre

Album Alice Cooper

Alice Cooper

Billion Dollar Babies

Billion Dollar Babies (1973)

Alice Cooper

10 Minutes Before the Worm

Pretties For You (1969)

Alice Cooper

Eighteen

Love It to Death (1971)

Alice Cooper

Social Debris

Detroit Stories (2021)

Alice Cooper

Dead Babies

Killer (1971)

Alice Cooper

The Black Widow

Welcome To My Nightmare (1975)

Alice Cooper

King Of The silver Screen

Lace & Whiskey (1977)

Billion Dollar Babies

I Miss You

Battle Axe (1977)

Alice Cooper

Poison

Trash (1989)

Alice Cooper

Brutal Planet

Brutal Planet (2000)

Alice Cooper

School's Out (live)

A Paranormal Evening At The Olympia Paris (2018)

Classic 21 Metal

Pour voir ce contenu, connectez-vous gratuitement

Artiste

Titre

Album Ozzy Osbourne - Black Sabbath

Black Sabbath

Sabbath Bloody Sabbath

Sabbath Bloody Sabbath (1973)

Black Sabbath

Blue Suede Shoes

Black Box : The Complete Original Black Sabbath (1970-1978) (2004)

Ozzy Osbourne

Nothing Feels Right (ft. Zakk Wylde)

Patient Number Nine, NEW !

Black Label Society

Stillborn (ft. Ozzy Osbourne)

The Blessed Hellride (2003)

Rob Zombie

Iron Head (ft. Ozzy Osbourne)

The sinister Urge (2001)

Ozzy Osbourne

No Escape From Now (ft. Tony Iommi)

Patient Number Nine, NEW !

Ozzy Osbourne

A Thousand Shades (ft. Jeff Beck)

Patient Number Nine, NEW !

Alice Cooper

Hey Stoopid 

Hey Stoopid (1991)

Ozzy Osbourne

Evil Shuffle (ft. Zakk Wylde)

Patient Number Nine, NEW !

Ozzy Osbourne

Immortal (ft. Mike McCready)

Patient Number Nine, NEW !

Ozzy Osbourne & Lemmy Kilmister

Hellraiser

No More Tears 30th anniversary edition (1991)

Lita Ford

Close My Eyes Forever (ft. Ozzy Osbourne)

Lita (1988)

Classic 21 Metal

Pour voir ce contenu, connectez-vous gratuitement

Artiste

Titre

Album

Ostrogoth

The Hunter

Feelings Of Fury (1987), BE

Fuck The Drummer

Wizard Vs God

Single (2023), BE

Atum Nophi

The Everlasting Rose

Single, NEW! , BE

Chrome

The Hog

Single (2023), BE

Channel Zero

Black Fuel

Black Fuel (1996), BE

Sawaro

Alive

Single (2023), BE

Skeptical Minds

Cocoon

Single, NEW !, BE

Beyond Horizons

Battleground

Single, NEW !, BE

One Hour

Where Is My Place

[EP] One Hour (2019), BE

Deviate

One By One

State Of Grace (1999), BE

Infected

Disparity

[EP] Alchemy (2019), BE

Atroxentis

Per Aspera Ad Astra

[EP] Per Aspera Ad Astra, NEW ! BE

Schiste

Pouche Pouche

Schiste (2023), BE

Classic 21 Metal

Pour voir ce contenu, connectez-vous gratuitement

Artiste

Titre

Album

Evil Invaders

Raising Hell

In For The Kill (2016), BE

Titan's Rage

Never Surrender

Never Surrender (2022), BE

Anamnesis

The Other

Single (2023), BE

Shock Treatment

The Rats Feast

Single (2023), BE

Killer

Wall Of Sound

Wall Of Sound (1982), BE

Adverse 96

Folded Paper

Clear The Lane, OUT 07/2023, BE

Fowv

Sirens

[EP] Joy Reclaimed, NEW ! BE

La Muerte

Monster

Sortilegia (2022), BE

Echoes Of Nihil

Dawn

Single, NEW !, BE

Tardigrad

Soul Streak

Single (2023), BE

Toxic Shock

On Thin Ice

Daily Demons (2013), BE

Bleedskin

Eternal Hatred

Blood Reign (2020), BE

Carnation

Cursed Mortality

Cursed Mortality, OUT 03/11, BE

Classic 21 Metal

Pour voir ce contenu, connectez-vous gratuitement

Artiste

Titre

Album Folk

Alestorm

Shipwrecked

Back Through Time (2011)

Skyclad

The Widdershins Jig

The Wayward Sons Of Mother Earth (1991)

Korpiklaani

Ievan Pollka

Manala (2012)

Ensiferum

Way Of The Warrior

Two Paths (2017)

Bathory

Winterblot

Nordland I (2002)

Týr

By The Sword In My Hand

By The Light Of The Northern Star (2009)

Arkona

Zimushka

Slovo (2011)

Eluveitie

Rebirth

Ategnatos (2019)

Aktarum

Trolls  In The Fog

Ragnatroll (2018), BE

Orphaned Land

All Is One

All Is One (2013)

WARDRUNA

Helvegen

Runaljod - Yggdrasil (2013)

Classic 21 Metal

Pour voir ce contenu, connectez-vous gratuitement

Artiste

Titre

Album Cinéma d'Horreur

Witchfinder General

Witchfinder General

Death Penalty (1982)

Salems Lott

No Choice To Love

Salems Lott (2015)

Ghost

Hunter's Moon

Impera (2022)

Black Sabbath

The Mob Rules

Mob Rules (1981)

Bruce Dickinson

Bring Your Daughter To The Slaughter

The Nightmare On Elm Street 5 : The Dream Child - Soundtrack (1989)

Pantera

Avoid The Light

Dracula 2000 : Music from the Dimension Motion Picture (2000)

The Dudes Of Wrath

Shocker

Wes Craven's Shocker (No More Mr. Nice Guy - The Music), (1989)

Twisted Sister

Horror-Teria (The Beginning) : A) Captain Howdy 

Stay Hungry (1984)

Kiss

Detroit Rock City

Destroyer (1976)

Alice Cooper

Steven

Welcome To My Nightmare (1975)

Body Count

The Ski Mask Way

Bloodlust (2017)

Dream Widow

A voir niveau timing….. //

Dream Widow (2022)

Classic 21 Metal

Pour voir ce contenu, connectez-vous gratuitement

Artiste

Titre

Album Trash

Judas Priest

Exciter (live)

Unleashed In The East (1979)

Exodus

Bonded By Blood

Bonded By Blood (1985)

Metallica

Seek and Destroy

Kill 'Em All (1983)

Megadeth

Lying In State

Dystopia (2016)

Anthrax

Metal Thrashing Mad

Fistful Of Metal (1984)

Slayer

Angel Of Death

Reign In Blood (1986)

Testament

Practice What You Preach

Practice What You Preach (1989)

Death Angel

Agressor

Humanicide (2019)

Sepultura

Isolation

Quadra (2020)

Sodom

De Seau is De L'eau

Better Off Dead (1990)

Destruction

Nailed To The Cross

The Antichrist (2001)

Tank

Blood, Guts & Beer

Filth Hounds Of Hades (1982)

Classic 21 Metal

Pour voir ce contenu, connectez-vous gratuitement

Artiste

Titre

Album Euro Metal

Stoned Jesus

Wound

The Harvest (2015)

Zeal & Ardor

Church Burns

Zeal & Ardor (2022)

Iron Maiden

The Number Of The Beast

The Number Of The Beast (1982)

The Answer

Aristocrat

Raise A Little Hell (2015)

Stake

Fuck My Anxiety

Love, Death and Decay (2022)

Terror Activator

Shy Of Enough

Frocibly Wasted, NEW !

Kreator

Fallen Brother

Gods Of Violence (2017)

Noctum

Temple Of The Living Dead

Final Sacrifice (2013)

Death SS

Baphomet

Heavy Demons (1991)

Fatal Nation

Lies

Metaphors (2022)

Septicflesh

A Desert Throne

Modern Primitive (2022)

Slomosa

Horses

Slomosa (2020)

Moonspell

Extinct

Extinct (2015)

 

Inscrivez-vous aux newsletters de la RTBF

Info, sport, émissions, cinéma...Découvrez l'offre complète des newsletters de nos thématiques et restez informés de nos contenus
Je m'inscris

Tous les sujets de l'article

Articles recommandés pour vous