Classic 21 Lounge, la playlist du samedi 9 juillet 2022

Interprète Titre

Steely Dan Hey Nineteen (Live)

Sting Bring On The Night/When The World is Running Down

Paul Carrack A Long Way To Go

Marcus Miller & Selah Sue Que Sera

Monkey House We Will Meet Again

Jonatha Jeremiah Horsepower For The Streets

Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter Sassy

Mama's Gun Good Love

Melody Gardot & Philippe Powell What Of Your Eyes

Ayo Rosie Blue

Youn Sun Nah Endless Déjà Vu

Jaco Pastorius feat. Sam & Dave Come On Come Over

Myles Sanko Rainbow In Your Cloud

Hall & Oates Kiss On My List

Lettuce Change The World

Jordan Rakei Family

José James & Aloe Blacc Turn me Up

Judith Owen Blossoms Blues

Avishai Cohen Trio Intertwined

A Girl Called Eddy NY Man

Till Brönner & Bob James Lavender Fields

Pia Salva Maybe I Have To Try

Moonchild What You Wanted

Sasha Keable Don't Get Lost

Butcher Brown 1992