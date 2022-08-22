Classic 21 Lounge, la playlist du samedi 9 juillet 2022

|
Interprète
Titre
Steely Dan
Hey Nineteen (Live)
Sting
Bring On The Night/When The World is Running Down
Paul Carrack
A Long Way To Go
Marcus Miller & Selah Sue
Que Sera
Monkey House
We Will Meet Again
Jonatha Jeremiah
Horsepower For The Streets
Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter
Sassy
Mama's Gun
Good Love
Melody Gardot & Philippe Powell
What Of Your Eyes
Ayo
Rosie Blue
Youn Sun Nah
Endless Déjà Vu
Jaco Pastorius feat. Sam & Dave
Come On Come Over
Myles Sanko
Rainbow In Your Cloud
Hall & Oates
Kiss On My List
Lettuce
Change The World
Jordan Rakei
Family
José James & Aloe Blacc
Turn me Up
Judith Owen
Blossoms Blues
Avishai Cohen Trio
Intertwined
A Girl Called Eddy
NY Man
Till Brönner & Bob James
Lavender Fields
Pia Salva
Maybe I Have To Try
Moonchild
What You Wanted
Sasha Keable
Don't Get Lost
Butcher Brown
1992
Incognito
Could Heaven Ever Be Like This