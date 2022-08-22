RTBFPasser au contenu
Classic 21 Lounge

Classic 21 Lounge, la playlist du samedi 9 juillet 2022

CLASSIC 21 LOUNGE

Le samedi de 21 à 23h sur Classic 21 avec Patrick Bivort.

il y a 46 minutesTemps de lecture1 min
Par Classic 21

Interprète

Titre

Steely Dan

Hey Nineteen (Live)

Sting

Bring On The Night/When The World is Running Down

Paul Carrack

A Long Way To Go

Marcus Miller & Selah Sue

Que Sera

Monkey House

We Will Meet Again

Jonatha Jeremiah

Horsepower For The Streets

Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter

Sassy

Mama's Gun

Good Love

Melody Gardot & Philippe Powell

What Of Your Eyes

Ayo

Rosie Blue

Youn Sun Nah

Endless Déjà Vu

 

  

Jaco Pastorius feat. Sam & Dave

Come On Come Over

Myles Sanko

Rainbow In Your Cloud

Hall & Oates

Kiss On My List

Lettuce

Change The World

Jordan Rakei

Family

José James & Aloe Blacc

Turn me Up

Judith Owen

Blossoms Blues

Avishai Cohen Trio

Intertwined

A Girl Called Eddy

NY Man

Till Brönner & Bob James

Lavender Fields

Pia Salva

Maybe I Have To Try

Moonchild

What You Wanted

Sasha Keable

Don't Get Lost

Butcher Brown

1992

Incognito

Could Heaven Ever Be Like This

 

