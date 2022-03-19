Classic 21 Lounge, la playlist du samedi 19 mars 2021

|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
James Brown
|
Papa's Got a Brand New Bag
|
Mama's Gun
|
Good Love
|
Allen Stone
|
More To Learn
|
The Haggis Horns feat. John Callum
|
Ain't Loving One Another
|
Trombone Shorty & Lenny Kravitz
|
Something Beautiful
|
Ole Borud
|
Pay Attention
|
Scary Goldings
|
The Shiner
|
Robert Glasper feat PJ Morton & India Arie
|
Forever
|
Lettuce
|
Gravy
|
Moonchild feat. Alex Isley
|
You Got One
|
Steely Dan
|
Black Cow Live
|
Meeka Kates
|
Laredo
|
Melody Gardot
|
She Don't Know
|
|
Cecile McLorin Salvant
|
Ghost Song
|
Interview Cecile McLorin Salvant
|
I Lost My Mind
|
Cecile McLorin Salvant
|
Obligation
|
Cecile McLorin Salvant
|
Wuthering Heights
|
Tord Gustavsen
|
The Circle
|
Kurt Elling
|
Endless Lawns
|
Leon Bridges feat Ink
|
Don't Worry
|
Blue Lab Beats
|
Gotta Go Fast
|
Sunwalker
|
Peace & Love
|
Loris Tils
|
Butterfly Hunt
|
Quincy Jones
|
The Dude