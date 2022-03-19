RTBFPasser au contenu

Classic 21 Lounge

Classic 21 Lounge, la playlist du samedi 19 mars 2021

CLASSIC 21 LOUNGE

Le samedi de 21 à 23h sur Classic 21 avec Patrick Bivort.

Pour voir ce contenu, connectez-vous gratuitement

19 mars 2022 à 20:001 min
Par Classic 21

Interprète

Titre

James Brown

Papa's Got a Brand New Bag

Mama's Gun

Good Love

Allen Stone

More To Learn

The Haggis Horns feat. John Callum

Ain't Loving One Another

Trombone Shorty & Lenny Kravitz

Something Beautiful

Ole Borud

Pay Attention

Scary Goldings

The Shiner

Robert Glasper feat PJ Morton & India Arie

Forever

Lettuce

Gravy

Moonchild feat. Alex Isley

You Got One

Steely Dan

Black Cow Live

Meeka Kates

Laredo

Melody Gardot

She Don't Know

 

  

Cecile McLorin Salvant

Ghost Song

Interview Cecile McLorin Salvant

I Lost My Mind

Cecile McLorin Salvant

Obligation

Cecile McLorin Salvant

Wuthering Heights

Tord Gustavsen

The Circle

Kurt Elling

Endless Lawns

Leon Bridges feat Ink

Don't Worry

Blue Lab Beats

Gotta Go Fast

Sunwalker

Peace & Love

Loris Tils

Butterfly Hunt

Quincy Jones

The Dude

 

Articles recommandés pour vous