Interprète
Titre
Alessi Brothers
Oh Lori
Ole Borud
Love Remedy
Lettuce
Gravy
Jon Cleary
Unputdownable
Jonathan Jeremiah
Small Mercies
Ramsey Lewis & Earth Wind & Fire
Sun Goddess
Samara Joy
Social Call
Catherine Russell
Send For Me
Moonchild
What You Wanted
Jordan Rakei
Unguarded
Esperanza Spalding
Touch In Mine
Narada Michael Walden
The Dance Of Life
Charles Lloyd
Lotus Blossom
Interview Charles Lloyd
Song My Lady Sings
Charles Lloyd & Norah Jones
You Are So Beautiful
Charles Lloyd & Michel Petrucciani
Tone Poem
Charles Lloyd
Ay Amor
Jacob Karlzon
Secret Rooms
Andris Mattson
Summer
Randy Crawford
You Might Need Somebody
Crusaders
My Lady
Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter
Manic Panic Epiphanic
Meshell Ndegeocello & Joshua Redman
The Way
Classic 21 Lounge, la playlist du samedi 17 septembre 2022
