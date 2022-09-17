RTBFPasser au contenu
Classic 21 Lounge, la playlist du samedi 17 septembre 2022

CLASSIC 21 LOUNGE

17 sept. 2022 à 19:00Temps de lecture1 min
Par Classic 21

Interprète

Titre

Alessi Brothers

Oh Lori

Ole Borud

Love Remedy

Lettuce

Gravy

Jon Cleary

Unputdownable

Jonathan Jeremiah

Small Mercies

Ramsey Lewis & Earth Wind & Fire

Sun Goddess

Samara Joy

Social Call

Catherine Russell

Send For Me

Moonchild

What You Wanted

Jordan Rakei

Unguarded

Esperanza Spalding

Touch In Mine

Narada Michael Walden

The Dance Of Life

 

  

Charles Lloyd

Lotus Blossom

Interview Charles Lloyd

Song My Lady Sings

Charles Lloyd & Norah Jones

You Are So Beautiful

Charles Lloyd & Michel Petrucciani

Tone Poem

Charles Lloyd

Ay Amor

Jacob Karlzon

Secret Rooms

Andris Mattson

Summer

Randy Crawford

You Might Need Somebody

Crusaders

My Lady

Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter

Manic Panic Epiphanic

Meshell Ndegeocello & Joshua Redman

The Way

