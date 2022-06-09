RTBFPasser au contenu

Journal du Rock

Blondie partage une cover des Doors et annonce un très beau coffret

Debbie Harry de Blondie
il y a 1 heure3 min
Par Classic 21

On découvre aujourd'hui un titre qui figurera sur le coffret Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982, prévu pour le 26 avril.

Il s'agit d'une belle reprise de "Moonlight Drive" des Doors qui vient d'être retrouvée parmi les archives du guitariste Chris Stein qui les avait conservées dans sa ferme près de Woodstock pendant 20 ans.

Loading...

Le coffret sortira dans 4 éditions différentes : en version superdeluxe collector, deluxe 4LP, deluxe 8CD et 3CD. Vous pourrez y retrouver 124 morceaux, dont 36 inédits.

Chris Stein explique : "J'espère que ce projet offrira un aperçu du "processus" créatif et du trajet qui nous a mené à créer ces chansons, de leur idée de base à leur forme finale. Parmi ces chansons, il y a quelques ébauches... Les vieux enregistreurs sont comme des bloc notes primitifs.... Le plus difficile pour moi à l'époque, c'était de sortir les mélodies de ma tête et de les concrétiser, puis d'observer les changements qu'on aurait appliqué au fil du temps."

Chaque coffret sera accompagné de deux volumes de notes, de commentaires de chaque chansons écrits par le groupe, une discographie illustrée et des dizaines de photos inédites.

Ces albums ont tous été remasterisés à partir des bandes originales, et les versions vinyles ont été pressées aux Studios Abbey Road.

Loading...

Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982 tracklist

 

The studio albums

 

Blondie
1. X Offender      
2. Little Girl Lies  
3. In The Flesh    
4. Look Good In Blue      
5. In The Sun      
6. A Shark In Jets Clothing          

 

1. Man Overboard           
2. Rip Her To Shreds      
3. Rifle Range     
4. Kung Fu Girl   
5. The Attack Of The Giant Ants  

 

Plastic Letters        
1. Fan Mail         
2. Denis  
3. Bermuda Triangle Blues (Flight 45)      
4. Youth Nabbed As Sniper         
5. Contact In Red Square
6. (I'm Always Touched By Your) Presence, Dear
7. I'm On E         

 

1. I Didn't Have The Nerve To Say No      
2. Love At The Pier         
3. No Imagination
4. Kidnapper       
5. Detroit 442      
6. Cautious Lip    

 
 

Parallel Lines        
1. Hanging On The Telephone     
2. One Way Or Another   
3. Picture This    
4. Fade Away And Radiate          
5. Pretty Baby     
6. I Know But I Don't Know          

 

1. 11:59  
2. Will Anything Happen  
3. Sunday Girl     
4. Heart Of Glass
5. I'm Gonna Love You Too         
6. Just Go Away 

 

Eat To The Beat
1. Dreaming        
2. The Hardest Part         
3. Union City Blue
4. Shayla
5. Eat To The Beat          
6. Accidents Never Happen         

 

1. Die Young Stay Pretty
2. Slow Motion    
3. Atomic
4. Sound-A-Sleep
5. Victor  
6. Living In The Real World       

 

Autoamerican       
1. Europa
2. Live It Up        
3. Here's Looking At You
4. The Tide Is High          
5. Angels On The Balcony
6. Go Through It 

 

1. Do The Dark   
2. Rapture          
3. Faces
4. T-Birds
5. Walk Like Me  
6. Follow Me       

 

The Hunter
1. Orchid Club    
2. Island Of Lost Souls    
3. Dragonfly        
4. For Your Eyes Only     
5. The Beast       

 
 

1. War Child       
2. Little Caesar   
3. Danceway       
4. (Can I) Find The Right Words (To Say)
5. English Boys  
6. The Hunter Gets Captured By The Game         

 

Bonus Tracks

 

7" 45 rpm
1. Moonlight Drive
2. Mr. Sightseer

 

10" LP Out-takes & rarities ('Out In The Streets')
Side A (1974 Session)
1. Out In The Streets (1974)
2. The Disco Song
3. Sexy Ida

 

Side B (Betrock Demo)
1. Platinum Blonde
2. The Thin Line
3. Puerto Rico
4. Once I Had A Love (1975)
5. Out In The Streets (1975) 

 

LP 1 Out-takes & rarities ('Plaza Sound')
1. X Offender (Intro)
2. X Offender (Private Stock Single)
3. In The Sun (Private Stock Single)
4. Little Girl Lies (Private Stock Mix)
5. In The Flesh (Extended Intro)
6. A Shark In Jets Clothing (Take 2)
7. Kung Fu Girls (Take 8)
8. Scenery

 

1. Denis (Terry Ellis Mix)
2. Bermuda Triangle Blues - Flight 45 (Take 1)
3. I Didn't Have The Nerve To Say No (Take 1)
4. I'm On E (Take 2)
5. Kidnapper (Take 2)
6. Detroit 442 (Take 2)
7. Poets Problem

 

LP 2 Out-takes & rarities ('Parallel Beats')
1. Once I Had A Love (Mike Chapman Demo)
2. Sunday Girl (French Version)
3. I'll Never Break Away From This Heart Of Mine (Pretty Baby)
4. Hanging On The Telephone (Mike Chapman Demo)
5. Will Anything Happen (Instrumental)
6. Underground Girl

 
 

1. Call Me
2. Spaghetti Song (Atomic Part 2)
3. Die Young Stay Pretty (Take 1)
4. Union City Blue (Instrumental)
5. Llámame 

 

LP 3 Out-takes & rarities ('Coca Cola')
1. I Love You Honey, Give Me A Beer (Go Through It)
2. Live It Up (Giorgio Moroder Demo)
3. Angels on the Balcony (Giorgio Moroder Demo)
4. Tide Is High (Demo)
5. Susie & Jeffrey 

 

1. Rapture (Disco Version)
2. Autoamerican Ad
3. Yuletide Throwdown

 

LP 4 Out-takes & rarities ('Home Tapes')
1. Nameless (Home Tape)
2. Sunday Girl (Home Tape)
3. Theme From Topkapi (Home Tape)
4. The Hardest Part (Home Tape)
5. Ring of Fire (Home Tape)

 

1. War Child (Chris Stein Mix)
2. Call Me (Chris Stein Mix)

 

