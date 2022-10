Black Sabbath propose des rééditions des albums avec Ronnie James Dio

HEAVEN AND HELL : DELUXE EDITION

Two CD track listing :

Disc One : Original Album (2021 Remaster)



1. “Neon Knights”

2. “Children Of The Sea”

3. “Lady Evil”

4. “Heaven And Hell”

5. “Wishing Well”

6. “Die Young”

7. “Walk Away”

8. “Lonely Is The Word”

Disc Two : Bonus Tracks



1. “Children Of The Sea” – Live B-Side Of “Neon Knights”

2. “Heaven And Hell” – Live B-Side Of “Die Young”

3. “Lady Evil” – 7” Mono Edit (unreleased on CD)

Hartford Civic Center, Hartford, CT (August 10, 1980)



1. “Neon Knights”

2. “Children Of The Sea”

3. “Heaven And Hell”

4. “Die Young”

Hammersmith Odeon, London (Dec 31, 1981- Jan 2, 1982)



1. “E5150”

2. “Neon Knights”

3. “Children Of The Sea”

4. “Heaven And Hell”

Two LP track listing :

Side One

1. “Neon Knights”

2. “Children Of The Sea”

3. “Lady Evil”

4. “Heaven And Hell”

Side Two

1. “Wishing Well”

2. “Die Young”

3. “Walk Away”

4. “Lonely Is The Word”

Side Three

1. “Children Of The Sea” – Live B-Side Of “Neon Knights”

2. “Heaven And Hell” – Live B-Side Of “Die Young”

3. “Lady Evil” – 7” Mono Edit (unreleased on CD)

4. “Neon Knights” – Live 1980

Side Four

1. “Children Of The Sea” – Live 1980

2. “Heaven And Hell” – Live 1980

3. “Die Young” – Live 1980