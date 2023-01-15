BJ's Sunday Brunch : la playlist du dimanche 15 janvier 2023

1) Hot Rod - Billy F Gibbons

2) Go - The Black Keys

3) Wheels - Freedy Johnston

4) Rolling - Michael Kiwanuka

5) Down the Road, Pt. II - Steve Earle & The Dukes (& Duchesses)

6) Take the Journey - Molly Tuttle

7) Car On a Hill -Joni Mitchell

8) Riding With Private Malone - David Ball

9) Willin' - Little Feat

10)Till the Wheels Fall Off - Blackberry Smoke

11) Sunday Driver - The Raconteurs

12) Road Goes All Night - Dirtwire

13) Mercedes Benz - Beverly Jo Scott

14) Night Driver - Southern Culture On the Skids