BJ's Sunday Brunch : la playlist du dimanche 15 janvier 2023

hier à 11:00Temps de lecture1 min
Par BJ Scott

1) Hot Rod - Billy F Gibbons      

 

2) Go - The Black Keys

 

3) Wheels - Freedy Johnston

 

4) Rolling - Michael Kiwanuka

 

5) Down the Road, Pt. II - Steve Earle & The Dukes (& Duchesses) 

 

6) Take the Journey - Molly Tuttle   

 

7) Car On a Hill -Joni Mitchell

 

8) Riding With Private Malone - David Ball     

 

9) Willin' - Little Feat        

 

10)Till the Wheels Fall Off - Blackberry Smoke 

 

11) Sunday Driver - The Raconteurs

 

12) Road Goes All Night - Dirtwire      

 

13) Mercedes Benz - Beverly Jo Scott

 

14) Night Driver - Southern Culture On the Skids             

