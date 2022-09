Aerosmith fête dignement ses 50 ans de carrière (vidéos)

Setlist :

Back in the Saddle

Same Old Song and Dance

Rag Doll

Mama Kin

Remember (Walking in the Sand) (The Shangri‐Las cover)

Stop Messin’Around (Fleetwood Mac cover)

Cryin’

Hangman Jury

Seasons of Wither

Toys in the Attic

Livin’on the Edge

The Other Side

I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing

Love in an Elevator

Draw the Line

Dude (Looks Like a Lady)

Encore :

Dream On (Steven Tyler performs atop the “Green Monster”)

Sweet Emotion

Walk This Way