103 nouveaux noms pour le Graspop !

Les organisateurs dévoilent ce jeudi matin une kyrielle de nouveaux noms pour sa prochaine édition du festival de Dessel.

Parmi eux, Amon Amarth, Arch Enemy, Architects, Behemoth, Disturbed, Epica, Halestorm, Hatebreed, Hollywood Vampires, In Flames, Kreator, Meshuggah, Pantera, Papa Roach, Rancid et Three Days Grace feront trembler Dessel sur ses fondations du jeudi 15 au dimanche 18 juin 2023 inclus aux côtés de plus de 130 autres groupes !

On avait déjà appris la venue de Gojira, Ghost, Parkway Drive, Slipknot, Def Leppard et Motley Crue, et voici maintenant la suite :

1914, Agnostic Front, Amon Amarth, Anti-Flag, Antimatter, Any Given Day, Arch Enemy, Architects, As I Lay Dying, Asking Alexandria, At The Gates, Avatar, Beast In Black, Behemoth, Billy Talent, Black Mirrors, Bloodywood , Butcher Babies, Cane Hill, Carpenter Brut, Clutch, Cradle Of Filth, Crowbar, Cyclone, Danko Jones, Dark Angel, Deathstars, Delain, Dieth, Dirkschneider , Disturbed, Draconian, Eluveitie, End, Enter Shikari, Epica, Escape The Fate, Evergrey, Exodus, Fever 333, Fields of the Nephilim, Finntroll, Greg Puciato, Halestorm, Hatebreed, Heidevolk, Hippotraktor, Hollywood Undead, Hollywood Vampires, I Prevail, In Flames, Insomnium, Katatonia, Kissin’ Dynamite, Korpiklaani, Kreator, Landmvrks, Legion Of The Damned, Less Than Jake, Life Of Agony, Lionheart, Loathe, Lorna Shore, Marduk, Meshuggah, Molybaron, Monster Magnet, Motionless In White, Novelists, Oceans, Orange Goblin, Orbit Culture, Pantera, Papa Roach, Polaris, Rancid, Russkaja, Seether, Septicflesh, Sick Of It All, Skindred, Sleep Token, Soen, Sólstafir, Spiritbox, Stand Atlantic, Stray From The Path, Testament, The Amity Affliction, The Answer, The Chats, The Ghost Inside, The Halo Effect, The Luka State, The Menzingers, The Raven Age, The Winery Dogs, Three Days Grace, Thundermother, Unearth, Vicious Rumours, Voivod & Watain.

La vente des tickets du Graspop Metal Meeting 2023 commencera le samedi 26 novembre à 10 h sur ticketmaster.be.

Plus d’infos sur www.graspop.be.