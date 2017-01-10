RTBF .be

The voice belgique

The Voice Belgique

Le Récap' du Blind 1

    Ça y est, hier soir, c'était le grand retour de The Voice Belgique. Revoyez en un clic, toutes les prestations des Talents de ce premier Blind

    Ça y est, la machine est lancée ! Chaque semaine, la RTBF vous fixe rendez-vous sur La Une à 20h15 pour un nouvel épisode des Blind Auditions.

    Le Récap' vous propose de voir ou de revoir toutes les prestations de ce premier épisode des Blind Auditions.

    C'est parti !

    Mélanie da Costa - 'Uninvited'

    Maxime Chavepeyer - 'Le Lac'

    Giramata Bryon - 'No Woman No Cry'

    Leutrim Aliaj - 'Gangsta's Paradise'

    Baudouin De Pierpont - 'À l'heure où je me couche'

    Fabian Grafé - 'Bad Case of Loving You'

    Jean-Marie Solheid - 'Who have nothing'

    Clara Charlier - 'Skinny Love'

    Marjorie Drien - 'Pas là'

    Samuel Shael - 'Imagine'

    Carla Katz - 'Photograph'

