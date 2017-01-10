Le Récap' du Blind 1

-
Ça y est, hier soir, c'était le grand retour de The Voice Belgique. Revoyez en un clic, toutes les prestations des Talents de ce premier Blind
Ça y est, la machine est lancée ! Chaque semaine, la RTBF vous fixe rendez-vous sur La Une à 20h15 pour un nouvel épisode des Blind Auditions.
Le Récap' vous propose de voir ou de revoir toutes les prestations de ce premier épisode des Blind Auditions.
C'est parti !
Mélanie da Costa - 'Uninvited'
Maxime Chavepeyer - 'Le Lac'
Giramata Bryon - 'No Woman No Cry'
Leutrim Aliaj - 'Gangsta's Paradise'
Baudouin De Pierpont - 'À l'heure où je me couche'
Fabian Grafé - 'Bad Case of Loving You'
Jean-Marie Solheid - 'Who have nothing'
Clara Charlier - 'Skinny Love'
Marjorie Drien - 'Pas là'
Carla Katz - 'Photograph'
